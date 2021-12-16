ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valens secures credit line with 10% interest rate

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 20 hours ago
By Marketwatch
The Valens Company Inc. (vlns) (ca:VLNS) said Thursday it secured a non-revolving term loan of up to $31.3 million with 2361380 Ontario Limited, a private institutional lender. The loan for the Kelowna, Canada, cannabis company will accrue interest at a rate of 10% per year, payable quarterly. It matures on Dec. 15. Proceeds from the loan will be used to fund working capital needs for the company and to retire $7.5 million outstanding under the company's existing debt facility. Shares of Valens are down 28.7% so far in 2021, compared to a drop of 29% by the Cannabis ETF (thcx)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Loan#Canada#The Valens Company Inc#Vlns#2361380 Ontario Limited#The Cannabis Etf
