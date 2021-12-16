ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Man wanted in Summerville for kidnapping, domestic violence arrested in Pawleys Island

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted out of Summerville was arrested in Pawleys Island Wednesday evening on a warrant of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Publix grocery store after a customer complained to a store manager that a man tried to lure her into a camper in the parking lot.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the camper was later located by deputies in the parking lot of a nearby Food Lion where they arrested 28-year-old Ahmad Scott of Myrtle Beach for kidnapping out of Summerville.

They said a woman passenger was identified as the victim and was returned to her family.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department had previously responded to a Circle K gas station on the corner of N Main Street and Holiday Drive for a domestic-related issue on December 12.

According to a report, an employee at the gas station told investigators that a woman came inside saying she needed help and that she did not feel safe around a man in the parking lot – who she identified as Scott.

The woman said she had been in the camper for a long time against her will and feared for her life.

According to the report, Scott entered the store and tried to force the woman to go back to the camper, but bystanders intervened, and he eventually left the store and drove away.

Police said she had physical injuries, including swelling to her face, blood inside her mouth, and had minor scratches above and next to her eye. EMS treated her injuries at the gas station.

During an interview with police, the woman said she recently traveled with Scott from Oregon and the two have been living in the camper in the Myrtle Beach area.

She stated that Scott abused her physically during the trip and throughout their stay in South Carolina.

Summerville Police obtained warrants against Scott for kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting transfer to Dorchester County.

