Drone delivery company Wing has resumed service to an area north of Canberra nearly two months after territorial ravens grounded its UAVs with repeated aerial assaults. Google corporate cousin Wing halted its drone deliveries to the Harrison suburb of the Australian capital in September after videos of the ravens attacking its UAVs went viral around the world. At the time, the company explained to clients that the incidents were the result of “some birds in your area demonstrating territorial behaviors and swooping at moving objects” – something it said was “common during nesting season.” As a result the company put its activity in the zone on pause until a wildlife expert it consulted had indicated renewed flights would have “minimal impact on birdlife in our service locations.”

