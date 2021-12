As we get closer and closer to the new year, more and more Biglaw and boutique firms seem to be getting antsy about the latest coronavirus variant. Omicron is here, and it’s even more transmissible than the delta variant. Magic Circle firms in the UK have already told their personnel to start working from home, and certain firms in the US have already revised their return-to-office plans for 2022. In fact, the latest one to announce a change of plans due to omicron is one of the top firms in the country.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO