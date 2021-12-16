ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Ex-Officer Sentenced For Bludgeoning Death Of Woman Inside Hudson Valley Residence

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJ3F9_0dOYePmF00

A former officer from the region has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the bludgeoning death of a woman inside her home.

Luis Rondon, age 50, of New Windsor, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for the death of the woman he was reportedly having an affair with, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, Oct. 7, Rondon was convicted by a jury in Orange County Court of murder and criminal possession of a weapon

At the time of the killing, Rondon was a peace officer and sergeant with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

At the trial, prosecutors argued that Rondon had killed the victim, who he knew through their association with the Society for Creative Anachronism, a medieval reenactment group by striking her repeatedly on the head with a recently purchased framing hammer, and then flew to California, the DA's Office said.

Prosecutors argued that Rondon’s motive for killing the victim was that she had threatened to tell his wife about their relationship and that he feared losing his wife, his house, and his pension, they added.

Rondon was initially apprehended in California in connection with the charges and was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the verdict.

“I am gratified that this defendant received the maximum sentence for this particularly brutal murder that was made even more horrific by the fact that the victim was killed in her own home,” said Hoovler. “It is always disturbing when someone whose job is to promote public safety commits acts of senseless violence."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

FL Woman Charged With Burning Down Abandoned NJ Mansion

A woman from Florida was charged with arson in the fire that destroyed a historic mansion and former psychiatric hospital in New Jersey, authorities said.Evelyn V. Alvino, 20, of Pinellas Park, FL, was charged with aggravated arson, burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief after an 18-…
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police Probe Threatening Texts At Ewing HS

Police initiated an investigation at Ewing High School Wednesday afternoon following a threatening text message that was targeted at the school community.Ewing Police responded to the threat around 2:15 p.m. before determining it not to be credible, authorities said.Classes were dismissed at the re…
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Senseless Violence#Orange County Court#Tunnel Authority#Reenactment
Daily Voice

Camden Man Stabbed Dead In Broad Daylight: Police

A 47-year-old man was stabbed dead in Camden on Thursday, Dec. 16, authorities said.Michael Lane was found with a stab wound on the 2400 block of Federal Street around 3:10 p.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.He was taken to …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Girl, 13, Being Sought By Police In Central PA

A 13-year-old girl is being searched for by police in central Pennsylvania after she went missing earlier this week.Tanye Brown, 13, was last seen by her mom at their home in Lower Swatara Township on Monday, Dec.13, according to a release by police.She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall a…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Girl

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.Dayana Nicole Barrera-Caceres was last seen leaving her home for school in Glen Cove at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and didn't return at the end of the day, according to the Nassau County Police Department.…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
176K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy