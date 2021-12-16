Ex-Officer Sentenced For Bludgeoning Death Of Woman Inside Hudson Valley Residence

A former officer from the region has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the bludgeoning death of a woman inside her home.

Luis Rondon, age 50, of New Windsor, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for the death of the woman he was reportedly having an affair with, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, Oct. 7, Rondon was convicted by a jury in Orange County Court of murder and criminal possession of a weapon

At the time of the killing, Rondon was a peace officer and sergeant with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

At the trial, prosecutors argued that Rondon had killed the victim, who he knew through their association with the Society for Creative Anachronism, a medieval reenactment group by striking her repeatedly on the head with a recently purchased framing hammer, and then flew to California, the DA's Office said.

Prosecutors argued that Rondon’s motive for killing the victim was that she had threatened to tell his wife about their relationship and that he feared losing his wife, his house, and his pension, they added.

Rondon was initially apprehended in California in connection with the charges and was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the verdict.

“I am gratified that this defendant received the maximum sentence for this particularly brutal murder that was made even more horrific by the fact that the victim was killed in her own home,” said Hoovler. “It is always disturbing when someone whose job is to promote public safety commits acts of senseless violence."

