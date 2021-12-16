ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton's team said the dramatic, contentious F1 season finale made it 'lose faith in racing' as it dropped its appeal to overturn the result

By Sam Cooper
Insider
Insider
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301NsD_0dOYeNG100
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was at the forefront of the complaints. Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • The Mercedes F1 team has withdrawn its appeal over the controversial ending to the season.
  • Max Verstappen became champion in one of the most contentious, dramatic final laps in F1 history.
  • Despite the withdrawal, Mercedes said the event had made the team "lose faith in racing."

Max Verstappen's status as the 2021 Formula One world champion has been confirmed after Mercedes announced it was withdrawing its decision to appeal the result of the title-deciding final race.

A controversial ending to the season's climax in Abu Dhabi set-up a final-lap shootout between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who was leading the race and on his way to an eighth world title.

The decision was hugely contentious, with confusion aplenty, and a furious reaction from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Wolff was seen and heard shouting into his headset at race director Michael Masi as the final lap unfolded, yelling that Masi's call wasn't "right."

Following the conclusion of the race, the team quickly announced it was protesting the decision and, after seeing these protests rejected, it said it was going to appeal, possibly taking the result all the way to the courts.

However, on Thursday, the team announced it would be withdrawing its appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSiGJ_0dOYeNG100
The many faces of Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Screenshots/Sky Sports F1

"We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief of what we had just witnessed," the statement read. "Of course, it's part of the game to lose a race, but it's something different when you lose faith in racing.

"Together with Lewis, we have deliberated carefully over how to respond to the events at the Formula 1 season finale.

"We have always been guided by our love of this sport and we believe that every competition should be won on merit. In the race on Sunday many felt, us included, that the way things unfolded was not right.

—Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 16, 2021

Concluding, the statement added: "The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal."

Mercedes didn't provide a specific reason for withdrawing its appeal. It was reported by the Daily Mail late on Wednesday, however, that the team had done so after lobbying from Hamilton, who the outlet said didn't want to seal a record-breaking eighth title in the courts.

If Mercedes has turned to the courts and ended up getting Sunday's result overturned, Hamilton's eighth title — which would take him past Michael Schumacher's seven titles and cement him as statistically the greatest driver in F1 history — would always have an asterisk next to it.

Hamilton also believes that it isn't in the best interests of the sport of Formula One to drag the season's results through the courts, the Mail added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iarff_0dOYeNG100
Michael Masi (center) was the man who made the controversial call. Mark Thompson/Getty Images, Clive Mason/Getty Images and Andrej Isakovic - Pool/Getty Images

In its statement Thursday, Mercedes also went on to congratulate Verstappen and his team, Red Bull, describing the battle between Hamilton and his Dutch opponent as "truly epic."

"To Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: we would like to express our sincere respect for your achievements this season. You made this Formula 1 Championship title fight truly epic.

"Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to taking the fight to you on the track next season."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Honest Admission

The sports world was enamored by the controversial finish to the final race of the Formula One season on Sunday. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion on Sunday morning. Mercedes filed some protests, hoping for the racing federation to overturn the result, but it didn’t happen.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Max Verstappen: I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me

Max Verstappen has stressed that he feels like the Formula One world champion and it “doesn’t matter what they try to do”.Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton who he then overtook on the final lap.Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision – they must decide whether to follow up on that by Thursday evening.Thanks for stopping by...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton he ‘shouldn’t be complaining’ over F1 title result

Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed claims that Lewis Hamilton unfairly lost out on the Formula One world title to Max Verstappen as “utter nonsense”. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship on the last lap of the season as Verstappen prevailed in the dramatic title shootout at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But the result of the race was highly controversial after Verstappen benefitted from a late safety car and was allowed to line up behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, where he was able to execute the crucial final-lap overtake. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff led furious...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
The Independent

Sergio Perez explains key to disrupting Lewis Hamilton’s race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sergio Perez says he did what he had to do to help Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen win the world title at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Gand Prix.Perez held up Lewis Hamilton enough to take serious time out of the Mercedes, and it helped Verstappen get back in touch with his title rival during the middle part of the race. Hamilton pulled away in the latter stages before late drama, when a safety car period brought them back together and the race director Michael Masi hurriedly restarted the racing in the final lap, when Verstappen overtook Hamilton to clinch the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sir Lewis Hamilton knighted days after title heartache

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth title.Hamilton was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday, but he declined to speak to reporters afterwards.He was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart and was all smiles as they posed for pictures in the castle’s quadrangle.When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank-you.”The 36-year-old is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Racing#Mercedes F1#Mercedesamgf1
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘too nice’ to beat ‘arrogant’ Max Verstappen, says former team owner

Lewis Hamilton was “too nice” to beat the “aggressive and arrogant” Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 world title, according to former team owner Eddie Jordan. Jordan believes Hamilton has been “too nice for too long”, telling the BBC he needs to “harden himself up again”. Jordan added: “All of Britain can be so proud of what he’s doing, but nice guys don’t win titles and he’s become a nice guy.”Max Verstappen has confirmed he will run the #1 on his Red Bull car next season as he defends his F1 world championship. “Yeah, I will run it,” Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

These Skateboards Are Made From Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car

Do you want to own an F1 car? Unless you're here to moan about how mean we are to Teslas, the answer is most likely yes. Unfortunately, unless you're the guys over at Genius Garage, you can't. The best you can hope for is the Mercedes-AMG One, which uses a watered-down engine from the 2016 Mercedes F1 car.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Formula 1 will make a change after Sunday’s race

A controversial talking point after Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit has already been addressed for 2022. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the first Formula 1 world championship of his career by leading only the 58th and final lap of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff praised for snubbing FIA gala after Max Verstappen’s F1 title win

Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a...
MOTORSPORTS
Insider

F1 world champion Max Verstappen said there was genuine 'hate' between him and Lewis Hamilton at times in their epic title fight

F1 world champion Max Verstappen has admitted he sometimes hated Lewis Hamilton during their fierce battle. Verstappen won the title, emerging victorious in contentious circumstances at the final race. "Sometimes we did hate each other, but that's fine. That's the competitive spirit of both of us." New Formula One world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel calls for ‘consistency’ and end to driver fines amid F1 rules controversy

Sebastian Vettel has called for more “consistency” the way Formula 1’s rules are implemented following the furore around the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula One championship after benefitting from a dramatic late safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes were furious after Verstappen was allowed to position himself behind Lewis Hamilton when five lapped cars were told to go past the safety car.Having pitted for a fresh set of soft tyres, Verstappen then had the advantage in the final-lap sprint for the line and executed the vital move down the inside of Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
Insider

Insider

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy