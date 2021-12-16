ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A picture-perfect Arctic village is home to Santa's 'office' and reindeer. Here's what it's like to visit.

By Amanda Krause
 18 hours ago
Santa is always ready for Christmas at his office in Finland. Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski
  • Rovaniemi, Finland, is home to the Santa Claus Village complete with a post office and reindeer.
  • Thousands of visitors flock to see Santa there every year, while others mail him letters.
  • Photographers, including Reuters' Pawel Kopczynski, got an inside look at the magical village.

Caroline Praderio contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

Multiple photographers, including Pawel Kopczynski, have previously visited the glittering, snow-covered Santa Claus Village, and revealed what it's like inside.

That changed, however, in 1950 when first-lady Eleanor Roosevelt paid a visit to Rovaniemi to check up on its rebuilding efforts. In advance of her trip, officials built a cabin a few miles north of the city, right on the Arctic Circle. This cabin is still standing in Santa Claus Village today.

Soon, the village was open for business, and in 2010, it was finally dubbed the official hometown of Santa Claus.

