A picture-perfect Arctic village is home to Santa's 'office' and reindeer. Here's what it's like to visit.

Santa is always ready for Christmas at his office in Finland. Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Rovaniemi, Finland, is home to the Santa Claus Village complete with a post office and reindeer.

Thousands of visitors flock to see Santa there every year, while others mail him letters.

Photographers, including Reuters' Pawel Kopczynski, got an inside look at the magical village.

Caroline Praderio contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

That changed, however, in 1950 when first-lady Eleanor Roosevelt paid a visit to Rovaniemi to check up on its rebuilding efforts. In advance of her trip, officials built a cabin a few miles north of the city, right on the Arctic Circle. This cabin is still standing in Santa Claus Village today.

Soon, the village was open for business, and in 2010, it was finally dubbed the official hometown of Santa Claus.