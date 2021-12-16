ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The School Buzz: FFCHS rallies around teammate diagnosed with blood cancer

By Josh Helmuth
 16 hours ago
Rallying around a friend, teammate, student – there’s a special movement of support at Fountain Fort Cason High School.

Myles McClarity just finished his junior season as defensive back for the Trojans. But he recently took a hit he didn’t see coming.

On December 3, Myles was diagnosed with Acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia – blood cancer. He spent more than a week at Denver Children’s Hospital before finally being able to come home this past Sunday. Meanwhile, Myles’ classmates, teammates have started "Mondays for Myles," a weekly event in which they get together to pray for their friend and his speedy recovery.

There is also now a GoFundMe , raising money for Myles’ medical expenses, travel, and his family’s loss of income.

It does sound like Myles is in good spirits. His mother, Faith said that “He has been so strong with this news as it happened so extremely fast. One minute he was a warrior on the football field, next a warrior in a hospital room.”

She also says Myles is focused on beating this cancer and running through the tunnel next season with his teammates for his senior season. She also wants to remind people to donate blood as such donations helped Myles this past week.

Do you know a remarkable student, teacher or cause at your school? Email me: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com .

