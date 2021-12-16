Capito Votes To Support Military

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (NDAA), bipartisan legislation to support our troops, strengthen the military, and enhance national security. Several provisions Senator Capito supported were included in this legislation that will benefit West Virginia.

Senator Capito issued the below statement after the Senate passed the NDAA by a vote of 89-10.

“I am glad that after several weeks of unnecessary delays by the Democrat leadership and their focus on misguided fiscal policies, we were able to direct our attention to what should be a primary national priority, and that is our national defense. It is absolutely essential that we support our military, and the NDAA does just that. We were also able to resist the radical policy ideas put forth in the initial House-passed and Senate-drafted versions of this legislation,” Senator Capito said. “This legislation, which the Senate has a strong history of working together in a bipartisan way to pass, provides critical training and equipment for our military, including approximately 6,400 members of the West Virginia National Guard and the many West Virginians currently fighting emerging threats around the world. It also ensures our military is equipped with the proper tools needed to effectively do their jobs, funds our military and key national security priorities, supports service families, and so much more. For decades, we have been able to overcome our partisan differences and unify on supporting our defense and national security, and I was proud to continue this tradition today by passing this legislation.”

THE NDAA INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING PROVISIONS SENATOR CAPITO LED OR SUPPORTED:

· Language that requires the Department of Defense (DOD) to give members of the Armed Forces who do not get vaccinated either an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions. Senator Capito supports this effort and was a cosponsor of the COVID–19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act.

· Language to expand TRICARE to cover eating disorders for servicemembers and their dependents. This is based off of the Supporting Eating Disorders Recovery Through Vital Expansion (SERVE) Act, which Senator Capito has been an original cosponsor of the past two Congresses.

· Language to authorize concurrent use of DOD Tuition Assistance and Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve Benefits. Senator Capito supports this effort, which is reflective of an April 22, 2021, letter that she sent with her colleagues to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, urging him to authorize concurrent use for members of the National Guard and Reserves.

· Language led by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and co-sponsored by Senator Capito that would establish the National Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall.

· Language in the Senate Armed Services Committee bill report to encourage the DOD to continue to expand the role that the National Guard plays in cybersecurity training efforts. Additionally, this report language encourages the department to consider existing facilities, such as the West Virginia National Guard’s Army Interagency and Training Education Center (AITEC) as locations to expand cybersecurity training for members of the National Guard.

HIGHLIGHTS:

· Increases funding for national defense by $25 billion above President Biden’s inadequate request, matching the National Defense Strategy Commission minimum recommendation of 3% real growth and bringing the total funding authorized by the Department of Defense (DOD) and nuclear weapons activities to a total of $777.7 billion.

· Ensures that our military forces are modernized and well-equipped to handle the constantly evolving threats to our national security, particularly as we continue to compete with China and Russia.

· Protects against persistent cyberattacks by assessing and strengthening both offensive and defensive capabilities.

· Provides basic needs allowance to service members who are below or near the federal poverty line.

· Brings parity to incentive pay, ensuring that members of the National Guard and Reserve receive the same monthly amount that active duty members make, while performing a similar task that requires similar skills.

· Fully funds needed investments in nuclear modernization and maintenance of NNSA facilities to keep our stockpiles safe.

· Bolsters supply chain security to protect our defense industrial base, which is especially important for states like West Virginia due to the presence of defense manufacturers in the state.

