Lewisburg, WV

Carnegie Hall Adds Appalachian Heritage Series

By WV Daily News
 18 hours ago

As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, Carnegie Hall continues to offer a wide range of classes and workshops to enlighten and inspire learners of all ages. These unique learning opportunities are taught primarily in small group settings at the Hall. The Spring 2022 Classes & Workshops options are now available just in time for the holidays.

The Spring Classes & Workshops have something for everybody, and this year Carnegie Hall is offering the new Appalachian Heritage Series of workshops. This series is designed to introduce new students to old traditions by experiencing a hands-on opportunity to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts. Students learn to keep Appalachian roots alive by learning through the arts with Carnegie Hall.

“We realized that a series focused on this region’s contributions and talents is a perfect fit for our Classes & Workshops curriculum,” according to Carnegie Hall Education Director Harmony Flora. “We are excited to offer a wide range of Appalachian arts and craft classes that will not only teach students new skills, but will make sure these traditions continue to flourish for generations to come”

Individual classes and teaching artists include Soap Making with Tommye Rafes, From British Isle Ballad to Appalachian Folk Song with Mary Dailey, Leather Working with Luke Davis, Needle Felting the Farm Family with Karen Leland, Weave a Footed Basket with Kathy Talley, Quilting A Table Runner with Kathy Talley, Making Appalachian Medicinals with Jan Darrah, From Field to Table: Traditional Sausage Making with Lost Creek Farm (two-day workshop), Salt Rising Bread with Genevieve Bardwell and Susan Ray Brown, Preserving the Harvest: Canning and Drying Apples with Kathy Tally, and Hand Building Clay Traditional Face Jugs with Sean O’Connell. Times and prices vary.

To enroll and for a complete list of the Appalachian Heritage Series or other classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops. You may also pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Scholarships are available thanks to the generous contributions of the Mary B. Nickell Foundation, the Seneca Trail Foundation, and the United Way of Greenbrier Valley.

Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV. For more information, please call 304.645.7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.

