ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronceverte, WV

Ronceverte Vol. Fire Dept. Stocking Giveaway

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvERf_0dOYe7De00

To keep up a longtime Ronceverte Tradition the Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department will be doing the annual Christmas Stocking give away on Dec 24th at 2:00 pm on the Island Park.
This year we filled 1000 stockings with oranges apples cracker jacks candy bars soda popcorn balls and of course a small toy. And Santa will be there!

Tentatively it will be a drive thru give away like last year due to COVID-19 numbers.

Cars will enter on Monroe Avenue and drive thru to line up in double lines in front of shelter #1 then exit onto 219.

Lineup will start at 1:30. Every person in the cars will receive a stocking. But this is subject to change if the COVID-19 numbers improve we will line up as in the past so the children an get out
and see Santa and enjoy Christmas music and some hot chocolate.

This is made possible by community donations and fundraising by the Ronceverte Fire Department. If you would like to donate to this cause you can bring donations to Peoples Bank in Ronceverte. or mail it to RVFD Stocking Fund PO Box 35 Ronceverte WV 24970.

The post Ronceverte Vol. Fire Dept. Stocking Giveaway appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronceverte, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Candy Bars#Christmas Music#Dept#Charity#Fire Dept#Giveaway#Ronceverte Tradition#Peoples Bank#Rvfd Stocking Fund Po Box#West Virginia Daily News
Fox News

Urban Meyer's daughter vows 'war' after Jaguars fire coach: 'I think you just released the kraken in me'

Urban Meyer’s daughter vowed that the saga involving her father following his ouster as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was far from over. Gigi Meyer posted a message on her Instagram Stories after her father's brief tenure with the Jaguars ended. Meyer was fired early Thursday after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claimed the former coach kicked him during a practice in the offseason.
NFL
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy