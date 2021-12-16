Ronceverte Vol. Fire Dept. Stocking Giveaway

To keep up a longtime Ronceverte Tradition the Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department will be doing the annual Christmas Stocking give away on Dec 24th at 2:00 pm on the Island Park.

This year we filled 1000 stockings with oranges apples cracker jacks candy bars soda popcorn balls and of course a small toy. And Santa will be there!



Tentatively it will be a drive thru give away like last year due to COVID-19 numbers.

Cars will enter on Monroe Avenue and drive thru to line up in double lines in front of shelter #1 then exit onto 219.

Lineup will start at 1:30. Every person in the cars will receive a stocking. But this is subject to change if the COVID-19 numbers improve we will line up as in the past so the children an get out

and see Santa and enjoy Christmas music and some hot chocolate.

This is made possible by community donations and fundraising by the Ronceverte Fire Department. If you would like to donate to this cause you can bring donations to Peoples Bank in Ronceverte. or mail it to RVFD Stocking Fund PO Box 35 Ronceverte WV 24970.

