Lewisburg House & Garden Club Meeting And Greenery Exchange

Members of the Lewisburg House and Garden Club recently gathered outdoors at the home of Joan Montgomery along with, co-hostess, Tara Wooten, for

a meeting and greenery exchange. Members shared evergreens, magnolia, berry cuttings and ribbon. Club members enjoyed fellowship, refreshments and creating special

holiday arrangements together. President, Jeri Via is amazed by the many talents among members in the club and is especially proud to mention that Joan Montgomery created the original drawing for Lewisburg’s official city seal that has now been stunningly brought to life in the installation on the façade of City Hall by Martin Schleiff.

