Spring Registration Underway At New River CTC

By WV Daily News
 18 hours ago

Course selection is underway at New River Community and Technical College for the spring semester starting Jan.18, 2022.

“New River CTC students also have the option to register for classes in upcoming semesters from this spring through the summer of 2023,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “By having our schedules available now and allowing students to register for classes in advance, they can plan ahead knowing when they’ll have classes.”

For the spring 2022 semester New River CTC is offering in-person classes along with web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing and online classes.

More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program, and the college is currently accepting new students. Barbering, cosmetology, cyber security and welding will have new class starts in January.

Registration for the spring semester will continue through Jan.14, 2022.

Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for more information about New River CTC. College offices and campuses will be closed for the winter holiday Dec. 23-31, 2021. College offices will open at 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).

Comments / 0

Lewisburg, WV
