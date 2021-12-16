Holiday Wishes To Our Loyal Readers!

It is with deep sadness, shock, regret and a sense of anger that I write this. As the story has gone national, the case of Robert Fehring of Bayport, the husband of my sister was arrested on federal charges Monday for threatening bombs and shootings against the LGBTQIA+ community on Long Island and New York City. My sister is also part owner of our company. Our publication strongly condemns those actions. Our editorial staff is and has always been committed to supporting and celebrating our diverse community as evidenced by our ongoing press on LGBTQIA+ members and events in our coverage area. Our editorial staff has also been victimized by homophobic and transphobic harassment in the form of vulgar correspondence following our coverage of Pride events and profiles on individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community. We will continue to be your source for local news and remain dedicated to serving our readers through capturing life in our diverse community.

