ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Tanner

By Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Bull, meet china shop - that’s our Tanner! He’s sweet and young and has that exuberant energy that only puppies can have....

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Meander to A.W. Wander in Manlius for pizzas and beer (Dining Out Review)

Manlius, N.Y. — Like a magnet to a refrigerator, our eye was drawn to the BLT pizza ($17) on the menu at Manlius’ A.W. Wander. Housemade dough gets a drizzle of olive oil and generous treatment of mozzarella, crumbled bacon and sliced tomato before hitting the deck of the wood-fired pizza oven. After it emerges from the fire, the 12-inch pizza is topped with arugula and gets a swirl of garlic lime paprika aioli.
MANLIUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Covid surge causes Oswego school district to switch to remote learning (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 42. CNY could break a heat record today. A DAY OF GIVING: Santa Claus speaks to a Salvation Army volunteer at Syracuse’s Christmas Bureau distribution day at the Oncenter on Wednesday. The Christmas Bureau returned in-person to give families food, toys and books to needy families. Close to 2,000 families registered to be a part of the giveaway. The Christmas Bureau is run by the Salvation Army with help from partner organizations and an army of volunteers. The yearly Hope for the Holidays/Old Newsboys campaign, organized by The Post-Standard and its community partners, raises money for the annual holiday giveaway. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Pets & Animals
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse.com

HGTV surprises Syracuse woman with home makeover for new TV show: ‘This is a beautiful new beginning’

A Central New York woman is getting a surprise home makeover from HGTV to thank her for her dedication to the community. Reality TV cameras were rolling Thursday as HGTV began renovations on the Mary Nelson Youth Center in Syracuse, N.Y. The facility, which sponsors activities, education and meals for local youths, was nominated for Lowe’s “100 Hometowns” initiative and selected for a $75,000 grant.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Cats And Dogs
Syracuse.com

KoRn, Coheed & Cambria announce Upstate NY concerts

Two rock bands are bringing their tours to Upstate New York. KoRn announced its 2022 tour dates Wednesday, including a March 20 concert at the MVP Arena (Times Union Center) in Albany and a March 22 stop at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. Chevelle and Code Orange will open both shows.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy