Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Tanner

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 42. CNY could break a heat record today. A DAY OF GIVING: Santa Claus speaks to a Salvation Army volunteer at Syracuse’s Christmas Bureau distribution day at the Oncenter on Wednesday. The Christmas Bureau returned in-person to give families food, toys and books to needy families. Close to 2,000 families registered to be a part of the giveaway. The Christmas Bureau is run by the Salvation Army with help from partner organizations and an army of volunteers. The yearly Hope for the Holidays/Old Newsboys campaign, organized by The Post-Standard and its community partners, raises money for the annual holiday giveaway. (Katrina Tulloch photo)

OSWEGO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO