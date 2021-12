A growing share of U.S. adults has delayed healthcare this year because they couldn't afford it, a trend that is driving up treatment costs and worsening patient health. Thirty percent of Americans skipped care this summer due to cost, up from 18% earlier this year, according to a West Health and Gallup survey. About 1 in 5 said they or a member of their family saw their health deteriorate over the past year as a result. The firms polled 6,663 people in September and October.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO