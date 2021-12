ARANSAS PASS, Texas — While honey is known for its sweet taste, some might not have known that the substance has healing properties as well. In Port Aransas, The Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) is using the sticky substance in its efforts to nurse sick sea turtles back to health. Dr. Shayna Whitaker is one of the veterinarians who uses the all natural sweet substance to treat injured sea turtles like Olaf.

