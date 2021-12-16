ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Report: NeNe Leakes dating new man three months after losing husband to cancer

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after losing her husband to cancer, NeNe Leakes appears to have found a new boo. The ﻿Real Housewives of Atlanta ﻿alum is dating businessman Nyonisela Sioh, who owns a couture suit...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Star, NC
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey's Curve-Hugging Catsuit Is Even Sexier from the Side

As if the early release of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip wasn't good enough already, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey gave fans a look at her premiere day outfit marking the occasion in style. Rocking a sexy black cut-out catsuit, the model posed on a balcony while she was "taking a minute to enjoy the view."
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Nene Leakes
New York Post

Nene Leakes slashes price — again — on home with late husband

Nene Leakes seems to want to waste no time selling the Georgia home she’s lived in with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, for the past seven years. The former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has slashed the price of her Duluth home, just outside of Atlanta, for the second time in less than two months, The Post has learned.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield is on Thin Ice with RHOA Producers + Drew Sidora Involved in Multiple Feuds?

There is a lot of pressure on the RHOA cast to deliver with the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has made headlines recently for the cast changes for season 14. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey left the show. However, Porsha’s fans are still keeping up with her on her spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The show has been Porsha’s way to address her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Sheree Whitfield returned. Marlo Hampton was given a peach. Drew Sidora was the only newbie that returned after season 13. And Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast. Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are also still peach holders. Since some fans wanted Porsha to remain on the show, as well as the return of NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks, they haven’t been sure of what to expect from the upcoming season.
TV & VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

Is NeNe Leakes Dating Nyonisela Sioh Of Nyoni Couture?

NeNe Leakes recently rang in her 54th birthday surrounded by friends and family at her ritzy Atlanta lounge. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta was surprised by her son Brentt with a birthday party that brought out some fellow reality stars. NeNe, whose husband Gregg sadly passed away from colon...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Man#Cancer#Abc Audio
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta': Cynthia Bailey Just Marked a Big Career Milestone

Cynthia Bailey isn't letting not being a peach holder stop her from shining. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her departure from the show this year ahead of Season 14 production starts. Bailey was a full-time peach holder for 11 consecutive seasons. The former supermodel said at the time that she was looking forward to expanding her resume outside of the show and as it turns out, acting is her next big step. Bailey took to Instagram to reveal that she just wrapped her first film role.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'RHOA's Shereé Whitfield's Relationship With Her Boyfriend May Be on the Rocks

Following the departure of Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are interested to see how Season 14 will pan out. With a cast that includes Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, returning OG Shereé Whitfield, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross, it’s safe to say that the ladies will serve up some drama. And with the latest news surrounding Shereé’s relationship, it appears that viewers have some entertainment to look forward to.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Claps Back After ‘RHUGT’ Cast Throws Shade & Says She’s Not An ‘All Star’

Porsha Williams left Bravo to forge a new path for herself, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let some ‘Real Housewives’ shade get past her!. Porsha Williams may have left The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s still in the mix! The Bravo star spoke out after the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip basically shaded her on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the episode host Andy Cohen asked the women — which included Cynthia Bailey, LuAnn DeLesseps, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore, and Melissa Gorga — who they considered to be “all stars” from different Real Housewives franchises. When Porsha’s name was brought up, only Cynthia and Kyle gave her the sign of approval.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Snatches up Ramona Singer + Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Went Too Far

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed on RHUGT. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed as they filmed season 1 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” In fact, they had tense conversations about their friendship. As they had issues with the other women both questioned if the other truly had their back during the contentious moments. Interestingly enough, Kenya’s biggest blowup on the show so far has been with Ramona Singer. The “Real Housewives of New York” star has rubbed Kenya the wrong way multiple times. But things came to a head during Kenya’s yacht event. After the ladies have drinks, a conversation goes left between Kenya and Ramona.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who is Nyonisela Sioh? All about Nene Leakes’ new boyfriend

Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, seems to have a new boyfriend on the scene so let’s discover who her dapper businessman aka Nyonisela Sioh is. Nene Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes sadly passed away in early September following a battle with cancer. Leakes appears to be back on the dating scene and in search of love after she was spotted with a new man at her 54th birthday party in Atlanta on Tuesday, 14 December.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy