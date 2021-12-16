ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins climb one spot in Touchdown Wire's power rankings after bye week

By Mike Masala
 17 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins had won five games in a row before their bye week, causing them to surge up into the top 20 teams in Touchdown Wire’s weekly power rankings.

Now, after a week where they didn’t play a game, the Dolphins have moved up yet again, as Brian Flores’ team is the 18th-ranked team in the NFL. This is a one-spot jump from last week.

There are six teams that currently have a 6-7 record (the Dolphins, Raiders, Saints, Eagles, Vikings, and Football Team), and Miami is being considered the best of them all.

With the Jets on the schedule for Week 15, the Dolphins could move up inside the top half of the league with a win, which would be an incredible story considering where they were just a few weeks ago.

