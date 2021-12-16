ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US jobless claims rise to a still-low 206,000

By Associated Press
NYPost
NYPost
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npRHC_0dOYcVHr00
Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to a 206,000, still low by historical standards. iStock

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to a 206,000, still low by historical standards. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 16,000 to less than 204,000, the lowest level since mid-November 1969, according Department of Labor figures released Thursday.

Altogether, 1.8 million Americans were receiving traditional jobless benefits the week that ended Dec. 4, down by 154,000 from the previous week.

Weekly claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year since topping 900,000 one week in early January. They are now below to the 220,000-a-week level typical before the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy in March 2020; COVID-19 forced consumers to stay home as health precaution and businesses to close or reduce hours and to lay off staff. In March and April last year, employers shed a staggering 22.4 million jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GN2p_0dOYcVHr00
Unemployment claims were up this week despite indications that the labor market is rebounding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqIqd_0dOYcVHr00
Jobless claims rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession.

Massive government aid and the rollout of vaccines helped revive the economy and the job market by giving Americans the confidence and savings to go on a shopping spree, often online, for goods such as lawn furniture and coffee makers. Since April last year, the United States has regained nearly 18.5 million jobs. But the economy is still 3.9 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020, and COVID variants like omicron pose a risk to the recovery.

Employers added a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month. But the November jobs report also showed that the unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low of 4.2% from 4.6% in October.

Businesses and other employers posted a near-record 11 million job openings in October. And 4.2 million people quit their jobs — just off the September record of 4.4 million — a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to look for something better.

Comments / 0

Related
corpmagazine.com

First-Time Unemployment Claims Slide Back Over 200,000

The number of first-time unemployment claims from U.S. workers didn’t stay under the 200,000 mark for long. Just a week after sinking to 52-year lows, statistics released by the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment insurance rose to 206,000, an increase of some 18,000 over the adjusted 188,000 total from the previous week.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Holiday cheer: Jobless claims hit Beatles-era low

Another Thursday, another report on first-time jobless claims. And another number so low it’s almost off the charts. The headline number: 206,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week, which is a good proxy for the number of workers laid off then. That is a level that was unthinkable...
UNEMPLOYMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Jobless Claims#Americans#Department Of Labor#Covid#Omicron
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Unemployment rate plunges as employers add record jobs post-lockdown

Australia’s jobless rate plunged in November as locked down states opened up, with employers defying expectations to add a record number of jobs. Last month, the unemployment rate came in at 4.6%, a 0.6 percentage point improvement on the October figures, with 366,100 jobs added, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. Economists had predicted a 5% rate and about 200,000 new jobs for the month.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
boropark24.com

Low Number of US Jobless Claims Confirm American Economy is Recovering

“America is on the move again,” said President Joe Biden, after he announced that the average number of jobless claims throughout the last four weeks is at the lowest it has been since 1969. “When I took office, more than 18 million [Americans] were receiving unemployment benefits,” the president...
U.S. POLITICS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Prices Expected to Rise Two Times Higher Than Wages: Fed Survey

U.S. consumers expect short-term inflation to go up along with a drop in future earnings in November, implying a worsening economic outlook with higher prices surpassing any growth in wages, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released on Monday. The Survey of Consumer Expectations, taken from a pool...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Import prices climb again and add to high U.S. inflation

The numbers: The cost of imported goods increased sharply in November, contributing to the highest rate of U.S. inflation in almost 40 years. The U.S. import price index jumped 0.7% last month, the government said Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.6% advance. Over the...
BUSINESS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine jobless claims grew due to seasonal factors

MAINE, Maine — Editor's note: This story replaces another article from the Associated Press published Dec. 10 that has since been taken down due to data errors. The growth in unemployment claims in Maine is largely due to seasonal factors, the Maine Department of Labor said. Jobless claims in...
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Jobless claims fall to 52-year low as layoffs decline

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years — more evidence that the job market is recovering from last year's coronavirus recession. First-time unemployment claims dropped to 184,000 last week, a drop of 43,000 from the previous week and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. job openings jump to 11 million; fewer workers voluntarily quitting

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings surged in October while hiring decreased, suggesting a worsening worker shortage, which could hamper employment growth and the overall economy. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also showed a steady decline in layoffs,...
BUSINESS
msmagazine.com

Black Women’s Unemployment Rate Just Dropped. What Happened?

The unemployment rate for Black women went from 7 percent in October to 5 percent in November. But it may not all be for good reasons. This story originally appeared on The 19th. The unemployment rate for Black women fell from 7 percent to 5 percent in November, a large...
ECONOMY
Marietta Daily Journal

US jobless claims remain low following prior week’s plunge

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits rose by less than forecast last week after a plunge tied to seasonal adjustments in the prior period. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 222,000 in the week ended Nov. 27, an increase of 28,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 240,000 applications.
ECONOMY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
919
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy