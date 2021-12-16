US Wind donates $100K to Center for the Inland Bays

Weis Markets announced customer donations totaling over $1.3 million to local food banks as part of the company’s 14th Annual Fight Hunger campaign. The two-week program, beginning in November, gave Weis customers across its seven-state market area the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers to help support families in need in their communities. “Every year, we look forward to partnering with our generous customers to give back to the communities we serve,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “This total represents combined customer and company donations. It is the perfect way to finish 2021 and celebrate the season of giving.” Since 2008, the Fight Hunger campaign has raised over $5 million for regional and local food banks.
