Sussex County, DE

US Wind donates $100K to Center for the Inland Bays

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

Baltimore-based US Wind Inc. has pledged $100,000 to Delaware’s Center for the Inland Bays, a National Estuary Program, which will serve as a capstone contribution to the capital campaign behind its master plan for the James Farm Ecological Preserve. In recognition of this landmark partnership, the center will...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Lewes Senior Activity Center donates to Home of the Brave

The Lewes Senior Activity Center recently hosted a Veterans Day lunch to benefit the Home of the Brave transitional housing facility for veterans in Milford. Attendees gave $5 donations for the lunches. Several members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 coordinated the effort and donated the food. They presented...
LEWES, DE
greenvillejournal.com

Duke Energy donates $100K to Habitat housing project in Nicholtown

Duke Energy donated $100,000 to Habitat Greenville’s Habitat at Heritage Hills, an affordable housing initiative in Nicholtown. The donation is part of a $1.5 million investment in the project intended to build 29 homes on five acres in support of the growing demand for affordable housing in Greenville County. Duke’s donation will help build one of those homes and contribute to the ongoing infrastructure work needed to build the other 28.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Union Democrat

Hospital volunteers complete $100K donation pledge to cancer center

Volunteers at Adventist Health Sonora presented a $100,000 check to benefit the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute today on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. The presentation of the $100,000 on Tuesday was the culmination of an eight-year fundraising pledge toward building the Health Pavilion facility and supporting cancer services at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute, stated a press release.
SONORA, CA
Sussex County, DE
Society
Cape Gazette

Highmark reports community partnerships’ improved health impact

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware and Delaware Community Foundation recently released The Power of Giving: a report on the impact of the BluePrints for the Community grants 2008-2020, detailing 12 years of community partnerships and investments. Established as a donor-advised fund in 2007, BluePrints for the Community granted more...
ADVOCACY
Cape Gazette

Contractor applications for solar pilot program due Jan. 21

Low- to moderate-income homeowners who have found installation of solar panels beyond their reach could get assistance with a pilot program expected to launch next year. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is requesting applications from contractors to participate in the program. Applications are due by Friday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nashville Post

Amazon makes $150K donation to O’Bryan Center

The East Nashville-based nonprofit Martha O’Bryan Center announced Monday that Amazon is the latest to donate to its post-secondary success program. The Family Success Network — an education and employment program for both children and adults — will benefit from Amazon’s $150,000 to top off the $10 million development of the facility that would house it. As part of an $18 million capital campaign, that facility will form the core of the evolving Cayce Homes neighborhood in which the Metropolitan Development and Housing Authority is increasing the community’s affordable housing through its Envision Cayce redevelopment plan. The campus currently hosts 900 housing units but is becoming a mixed-income, mixed-use development of 2,400 homes. Since its 2020 launch, the program has enrolled 160 families.
NASHVILLE, TN
dailyjournal.net

State winding down refugee donation efforts

A statewide donation effort for Afghan refugees being temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury will begin to wind down today. Collections at eight Indiana National Guard armories designated as collection sites will end at 4 p.m. today. But Camp Atterbury’s Rail Deployment Facility — which Team Rubicon is operating out of — will continue to accept donations until the end of January. The facility is located at 5921 Schoolhouse Road, Edinburgh.
EDINBURGH, IN
coastalpoint.com

James Farm to receive $100K from U.S. Wind

Baltimore-based U.S. Wind Inc. announced this week that it has pledged $100,000 to Delaware’s Center for the Inland Bays (CIB). The funding will support the capital campaign behind the CIB’s master plan for the James Farm Ecological Preserve. In recognition of the partnership, the CIB will name the...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
northjacksonpress.com

Highlands Medical Center System Donates Food

The Highlands Medical Center system held an employee food drive from November 1 – 15 to help those in the community who need food this Thanksgiving holiday. Staff members brought in 1495 food items and donated them to the St. Luke’s food panty in Scottsboro, AL.“We are very thankful for…
SCOTTSBORO, AL
Cape Gazette

Zwaanendael Farm project will require four applications

State agencies are reviewing a housing and commercial project proposed for 52 acres along Kings Highway and Gills Neck Road just outside Lewes city limits. Zwaanendael Farm (also known as Mitchell Farm) would comprise 267 residential units – 114 duplexes and 153 townhouses – and 43,200 square feet of commercial space.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
DoingItLocal

Grants For Community Interests

(December 16, 2021 — The Affinity Foundation is pleased to announce its grant. recipients for the third quarter of 2021, having issued $20,000 to 11 organizations. The Foundation. supports organizations aligned with its mission of providing our members and communities with. financial wellness solutions, educational programs that enable self-sufficiency,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 12/16/21

Weis Markets announced customer donations totaling over $1.3 million to local food banks as part of the company’s 14th Annual Fight Hunger campaign. The two-week program, beginning in November, gave Weis customers across its seven-state market area the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers to help support families in need in their communities. “Every year, we look forward to partnering with our generous customers to give back to the communities we serve,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “This total represents combined customer and company donations. It is the perfect way to finish 2021 and celebrate the season of giving.” Since 2008, the Fight Hunger campaign has raised over $5 million for regional and local food banks.
LEWES, DE
wglr.com

Kemps donates 100K milk packs to Wisconsin food pantries

MADISON, Wis. — Dairy company Kemps made a sizeable donation to food pantries across Wisconsin on Tuesday. The company gave a total of 100,000 milk packs to various food pantries, including 31,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin. The company said milk is one of the most...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnmufm.org

Meijer donates $5,000 to Marquette Women's Center

MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Women’s Center/Harbor House is getting a $5,000 donation from the local Meijer store. The money comes through the “Meijer Team Gives” fall donation program. Earlier this fall, Meijer team members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin formed a committee at each store and distribution facility to nominate a local nonprofit organization or two for consideration of a donation. Each store and distribution facility chose to award one local nonprofit $10,000 or two nonprofits $5,000 apiece.
MARQUETTE, MI
Cape Gazette

Air Force veteran donates to Locks of Love

Dec. 7 was a historic day for the United States and Delaware. It was the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the United States into World War II. It was the day that Delaware became the First State in 1787 by ratifying the new U.S. Constitution. And this year, the date marked a return to normalcy for Dover resident Dr. Ron Sarg, after a 22-month hiatus from barber shops over COVID-19 concerns and his immunosuppressed condition as a cancer survivor.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Nine graduates complete Food Bank culinary training

Nine members of the Culinary School at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford site celebrated their achievements during a graduation ceremony Nov. 30. The sounds of cowbells and applause filled the air as families and friends cheered on their graduates. The new graduates are Charles Anderson, Doug Anderson, Eric...
MILFORD, DE
actionnews5.com

Trumann community opens donation distribution center

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities are coming together to make sure everyone has what they need while some are without homes, food, and power. Volunteers in Trumann and the surrounding areas put together a donation distribution center at the TRC building on Pecan Grove Road. Trumann Police Chief, Jonathan Redmond,...
TRUMANN, AR
Cape Gazette

Tree of Hope presentation set Dec. 17 at Millman’s Appliances near Lewes

Millman’s Appliances is part of a community grassroots effort to support a little girl who is engaged in the battle of her young lifetime. Sabrina needs prayers and monetary donations from the community for an aunt who has taken her and her little brother in after their mother was hospitalized in January. The aunt has remained at home all this time with restricted income and full-time care of her niece and nephew. As if this challenge was not enough, Sabrina has been diagnosed with stage four Ewings Sarcoma, a form of cancer.

