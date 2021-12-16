US Wind donates $100K to Center for the Inland Bays

The East Nashville-based nonprofit Martha O’Bryan Center announced Monday that Amazon is the latest to donate to its post-secondary success program. The Family Success Network — an education and employment program for both children and adults — will benefit from Amazon’s $150,000 to top off the $10 million development of the facility that would house it. As part of an $18 million capital campaign, that facility will form the core of the evolving Cayce Homes neighborhood in which the Metropolitan Development and Housing Authority is increasing the community’s affordable housing through its Envision Cayce redevelopment plan. The campus currently hosts 900 housing units but is becoming a mixed-income, mixed-use development of 2,400 homes. Since its 2020 launch, the program has enrolled 160 families.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO