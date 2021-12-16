Give yourself the gift of zen with this YogaWorks subscription

New year, new you! If you’re determined to put your best foot forward in 2022, it’s time to start thinking about a new daily routine. As you hand out gifts this holiday season, consider investing in something for yourself and your own self-care: a one-year subscription to YogaWorks All-Access Live + On-Demand Plan. It’s available right now for $400 off the usual price, yours for $199 — that’s less than $17 a month.

YogaWorks brings you more than 30 years of yoga teaching experience right into your living room. Their online platform is an industry leader, and ensures that you have access to the best instructors and the most popular styles of yoga from the comfort of your own home.

YogaWorks All-Access Live + On-Demand Plan: 1-Year Subscription, $199 (originally $599)

Pick from over 25 live stream yoga classes a day, with one to fit even the busiest of schedules. There’s even two-way communication as you go, so you can receive live instruction from teachers, just like you would at your favorite yoga studio. Can’t make it to a certain live class? Don’t worry, there are also over 1,300 on-demand yoga classes at your fingertips if you need to fit one in at an odd time.

Whether you’re brand new to the world of yoga or a veteran of the practice, you can use YogaWorks to enhance your skills and ensure that you’re taking better care of your mind, body, and spirit. There are classes taught on Vinyasa, Yin, Iyengar, Pilates Mat and more, all taught by top instructors. Once you figure out your favorites, you can even construct a playlist of classes.

YogaWorks has been featured on the Today show and in USA Today. Real-life user Meredith raved, “I think they’re doing an excellent job making yoga easily accessible for everyone, at an appropriate price point.”

Give yourself the gift of some zen and snag a one-year subscription to YogaWorks All-Access Live + On-Demand Plan for just $199 today.

Prices subject to change.