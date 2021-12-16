CDC predicts 1.3M new COVID-19 cases by Christmas, 15K weekly deaths by Jan. 8

As many as 1.3 million new COVID-19 cases are expected in the US by Christmas Day — and as many as 15,600 deaths per week by Jan. 8 — as Omicron continues to spread in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned.

The grim predictions mean that “a total of 837,000 to 845,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date,” the CDC said in its latest update from Wednesday.

In addition, the number of new daily confirmed hospital admissions will likely increase over the next month, with 6,300 to 18,400 likely reported on Jan. 7, the agency announced.

“This week’s national ensemble predicts 620,000 to 1,300,000 new cases are likely to be reported in the week ending December 25, 2021,” it said.

The numbers correspond to a 73 percent spike in deaths from the 8,001 recorded in the past seven days and a 55 percent jump in new cases from the 125,503 in the same period, according to CDC data as of Wednesday.

Katriona Shea, a Penn State professor who works on COVID-19 scenario modeling, said the CDC’s forecast was cause for concern.

She noted the CDC’s forecast hub was estimating about 1 million new cases — and warned the 1.3 million cases was their worst case scenario.

“The forecast hub predicts a million new cases by Christmas, but there’s a lot of uncertainty and it could go as high as 1.3 million,” Shea told The Post.

“Obviously this is really worrying and would be a terrible challenge to our health care system.”

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor of health policy at Johns Hopkins University, expressed concern about a new “wave of fear” due to the Omicron variant.

“A study just came out of the University of Hong Kong telling us that Omicron does not invade the lung tissue that’s deep in the respiratory tract. It stays superficial in the nose and bronchus. So that’s why we’re seeing a common cold-like illness. This new scientific data from the lab explains the epidemiological data and the bedside observation of doctors that this is far more mild… and that’s why I call it omi-cold,” he said on the “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Thursday.

The alarming new numbers come as the Omicron variant spreads at higher rates in New York and New Jersey than the rest of the country, CDC chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday, and experts warn that the strain has a “rather profound” ability to escape vaccine protection.

Omicron is estimated to account for about 3 percent of infections that are being identified nationwide.

“In some areas of the country, the estimates of Omicron are even higher including in New York and New Jersey, where CDC projects that Omicron could represent about 13% of all cases,” she said at a COVID-19 press briefing.

Walensky cautioned that Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is currently the dominant strain in the country — with cases of Omicron doubling every two days.

“It means that it is vital for everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible,” she said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said preliminary studies indicate that Omicron has a “rather profound” ability to escape the protection provided by two-dose mRNA vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Dr. Anthony Fauci urged booster shots, saying they significantly enhance immunity “to the tune of a 38-fold increase.”

But booster shots significantly enhance immunity “to the tune of a 38-fold increase.”

Andy Slavitt, a former Biden administration senior COVID adviser, warned on Thursday that 17 percent of Americans had received their booster shot – a number he described as “dangerously low.”

He said millions of front line workers were at “greater risk of illness” amid the surge of Omicron because hospitalizations are rising in 42 states.

Slavitt argued the booster shots should be the new vaccination standard for workplaces, events and schools.

Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School, said that in addition to Omicron, the Delta “surge is ongoing and, in fact, accelerating.”

More than 36 states have reported confirmed cases of Omicron.

“That’s alarming, because our hospitals are already filling up. Staff are fatigued,” leaving limited capacity for a potential crush of COVID-19 cases “from an Omicron wave superimposed on a Delta surge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delta is surging in many places, with hot spots in New England and the upper Midwest. The five states with the highest two-week rolling average of cases per 100,000 people are New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Michigan, Minnesota and Vermont.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the US has the tools to fight the virus, including Omicron, and “there is no need to lock down.”

With vaccines available now for 95 percent of Americans, “we know how to keep our kids in schools and our businesses open. And we’re not going to shut down.”

