These Govee Flow Pro light bars prove immersive lighting is worth it

Many home theater fans will tell you they enjoy drinking in the magic from their wall-mounted TV screen in a darkened room, just like the movie palaces of old.

However, even colossal 4K TVs of today aren’t quite like going to the multiplex — and part of that reason is just our extremely human eyeballs. A bright television positioned against a dark unlit wall forces your pupils to constrict to focus more light into your retina. That also alters how your eye perceives the screen, washing out some of the image contrast with darker areas appearing less deep and rich.

Meanwhile, that constriction is making your eyes work harder as well, often leading to eye strain and irritation that can also produce headaches.

With that in mind, bias lighting should be on any cinephile’s wishlist — and the Govee Flow Pro LED Smart Light Bars can offer that immersive, enhancing, eye-protecting extra charge to anyone’s home theater or computer monitor setup.

Govee Flow Pro LED Smart Light Bars, $79.99

The foot-long bars are designed to be placed on either side of the screen base or ideally affixed to the back of your TV or monitor with mounting brackets. Their immersive light halo expands your viewing field, bathing the space behind the screen with light for optimal viewing conditions.

These Govee light bars have a pair of features other such systems usually lack. First, the RGBIC technology allows these bars to present multiple colors at once, running circles around basic monochromatic light bars with a full rainbow of available hues. More than 16 million, to be exact. Teamed up with 12 different preset lighting modes and viewers get a dynamic display that seeps off the screen to envelop the entire room.

Meanwhile, the system’s ColorSense enhancement is another big win. The included smart camera constantly monitors your screen image, intelligently recognizing and capturing colors, then reproducing them automatically in your backlighting. That enhancement allows your lighting to sync even more fluidly with the video picture for a viewing experience that vaults light years ahead of a TV screen image alone.

And the WiFi-connected camera also has a built-in mic, so the lights can also shift to music mode, shifting and pulsing in rhythm to any music or on-screen audio it hears.

Through the Govee Home app, users can fully customize their lighting to match their particular mood or preference. And if you’re the proud resident of a smart home, these bars are fully controllable via voice commands through an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker.

Amazon shoppers are sold, with more than 2,200 reviewers awarding this immersive RGBIC lighting kit a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. “I’ll be real. I wasn’t expecting much originally for the price,” said Amazon reviewer Eric Braun. “I was proven entirely wrong. It’s fantastic.”

Add the Govee Flow Pro Light Bar to your computer or TV now at the special Amazon price.