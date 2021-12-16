ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These Govee Flow Pro light bars prove immersive lighting is worth it

By StackCommerce
NYPost
NYPost
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iq1Um_0dOYblQO00

Many home theater fans will tell you they enjoy drinking in the magic from their wall-mounted TV screen in a darkened room, just like the movie palaces of old.

However, even colossal 4K TVs of today aren’t quite like going to the multiplex — and part of that reason is just our extremely human eyeballs. A bright television positioned against a dark unlit wall forces your pupils to constrict to focus more light into your retina. That also alters how your eye perceives the screen, washing out some of the image contrast with darker areas appearing less deep and rich.

Meanwhile, that constriction is making your eyes work harder as well, often leading to eye strain and irritation that can also produce headaches.

With that in mind, bias lighting should be on any cinephile’s wishlist — and the Govee Flow Pro LED Smart Light Bars can offer that immersive, enhancing, eye-protecting extra charge to anyone’s home theater or computer monitor setup.

Govee Flow Pro LED Smart Light Bars, $79.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzEIZ_0dOYblQO00

The foot-long bars are designed to be placed on either side of the screen base or ideally affixed to the back of your TV or monitor with mounting brackets. Their immersive light halo expands your viewing field, bathing the space behind the screen with light for optimal viewing conditions.

These Govee light bars have a pair of features other such systems usually lack. First, the RGBIC technology allows these bars to present multiple colors at once, running circles around basic monochromatic light bars with a full rainbow of available hues. More than 16 million, to be exact. Teamed up with 12 different preset lighting modes and viewers get a dynamic display that seeps off the screen to envelop the entire room.

Meanwhile, the system’s ColorSense enhancement is another big win. The included smart camera constantly monitors your screen image, intelligently recognizing and capturing colors, then reproducing them automatically in your backlighting. That enhancement allows your lighting to sync even more fluidly with the video picture for a viewing experience that vaults light years ahead of a TV screen image alone.

And the WiFi-connected camera also has a built-in mic, so the lights can also shift to music mode, shifting and pulsing in rhythm to any music or on-screen audio it hears.

Through the Govee Home app, users can fully customize their lighting to match their particular mood or preference. And if you’re the proud resident of a smart home, these bars are fully controllable via voice commands through an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker.

Amazon shoppers are sold, with more than 2,200 reviewers awarding this immersive RGBIC lighting kit a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. “I’ll be real. I wasn’t expecting much originally for the price,” said Amazon reviewer Eric Braun. “I was proven entirely wrong. It’s fantastic.”

Add the Govee Flow Pro Light Bar to your computer or TV now at the special Amazon price.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Amazon Is Under Fire For Doing This to Customers

Amazon's fast shipping and large array of products have made it one of the most popular places for online shopping, but that doesn't mean its avoided backlash from users. In 2020, Amazon was the target of a record number of customer complaints due to delays, missing packages, and damaged items. And in September of this year, a number of customers threatened to cancel their Amazon Prime memberships altogether after the company announced it would be adding a new fee to Whole Foods delivery orders. Now, the marketplace is under fire once again, this time getting hit with a federal complaint. Read on to find out what has Amazon in the hot seat.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Bar#Amazon Alexa#Television#Smart Home#Rgbic
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Dyson Vacuum Actually Makes Me Excited to Clean My Floors — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good vacuum is the real MVP of any household. For many years, my MVPs were handheld and less than committed to their jobs. They all eventually coughed, spluttered, and were put to rest at a local recycling center. Even then, I wasn’t ready to commit to a good-quality vacuum cleaner, consistently opting for models under $50 to tackle an 800-square-foot apartment. In normal conditions, I didn’t really get bothered by the weak suction power, poor battery life, smelly canister, or the toll that using a tiny vacuum could take on my lower back. But it finally took being home 24/7 to make me ditch my mediocre vacuum for good and upgrade to a Dyson. I opted for the Dyson V8 Absolute, a more powerful version of the classic V7 models, yet more affordable and perfect for smaller spaces like mine. It’s been almost four months since I made the switch, and well… I have some thoughts. For starters, where has this been my entire life?
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get before Christmas

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 somehow just reappeared. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re talking the best of the best here, like brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
Peninsula Daily News

Blaux Lighting Review: Is Blaux Motion Sensor Light Worth Buying?

Are you struggling to choose between LED lights and lightbulbs for those extremely dark areas at home? Not sure whether the disposable nature of traditional lighting systems is worth the investment? The team at Blaux has returned with yet another innovation that promotes portability, convenience, and time- and cost-efficiency, among others. What do they have in store as of late? This is where it is best to introduce “Blaux Lighting.”
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Govee’s immersive backlights are an affordable way to make your TV glow

If you’re looking to step up your TV game and make watching movies and gaming more immersive, Govee offers a range of colorful lighting kits that also make for great holiday gifts. One of its most appealing products are the Immersion TV LED backlights, which sync to whatever you’re watching on your 55-inch or 65-inch screen, making it appear as if the TV colors are bleeding out of the frame and onto your walls. Responsive LED strips like these are typically expensive, but right now Govee’s 2020 backlighting kit costs just $61 once you clip the $10 off coupon at Amazon. That’s the kit’s best price to date.
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

Score 2 Govee color-changing light Bulbs for just $16

Color-changing smart bulbs are absolute game-changers. The only kicker is that they can run pretty expensive. Thankfully, Amazon has a sweet deal going on right now that gets you up and running for just $16. Regularly $24, you can get two Govee color-changing bulbs for just $16 with promo code GOVEE6003K along with clipping the 5% on-site coupon.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Amazon shoppers love this Govee LED light strip. Right now it’s down to just $20

Are you looking to transform your TV experience? Need a room that needs some extra love? Well, if this is the case, you need to check out this deal Amazon is offering up right now. For a limited time, they’re blowing out this 16ft Govee RGBIC LED light strip for just $20. It typically sells for $37. Just clip the $11 on-site coupon, and you’re good to go.
ELECTRONICS
kitsapdailynews.com

Color Guardian Reviews: Bright Motion Light Lamp Worth Buying?

As a homeowner, you want to feel safe in your home at all times. One of the ways to achieve this goal is to install a spectacular, light yard. However, the decorative lights on the market are expensive, with some costing up to hundreds of dollars. A security system could cost up to thousands of dollars.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Govee Glide RGBIC wall light review: Beating the competition for less $$$

RGB everything! If you've ever seen a video game streamer on Twitch or YouTube, you'll notice they have mountains of RGB-lit products. Rainbow lights in their PC, their keyboard, and even their mouse charger (if you're using one of the new sexy Razer mice). We now live an era where you can take RGB that extra little step forward.
ELECTRONICS
WEHT/WTVW

These great Amazon devices and home electronics are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the holidays are just over a week away, you still have a chance to get your hands on a wide range of useful gifts for the season. In fact, a good number of current deals promise to arrive from Amazon before Christmas. We’ve […]
ELECTRONICS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
890
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy