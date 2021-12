Just over a week ago, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green announced star Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his recovery. “Not at the moment,” Green said when asked if he has an update on Williamson’s status. “The only update is it’s the same as it’s been. We just have to sort of unload his foot – give him his time to continue to heal and rest. We will have more updates as we progress through that situation.”

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO