Rumors have been swirling around that The Bachelor was following The Bachelorette and going to have two back-to-back seasons. There were rumors that Michael Allio or Blake Moynes could be getting that chance to find love again. However, new information is now surfacing that may indicate the network has different plans in mind. Keep reading to find out more about what is going on with The Bachelor.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO