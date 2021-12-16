ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite ‘Unable to start dedicated server’ error fix

gamerevolution.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a Halo Infinite “Unable to start dedicated server” error fix? This particular problem seems to just stop people from playing or accessing the multiplayer side of the new Halo game, and is also known as the Halo Infinite “there was a problem with the dedicated server” error. The “dedicated...

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next before Christmas?

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Currys. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of the newest Xbox, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite campaign: Beginner’s tips and tricks for banishing the Banished

The campaign for Halo Infinite has at last arrived, and word on the street says it’s pretty damn good. This is the most ambitious Halo game by developer 343 Industries. It combines many classic elements that players have come to love, while adding enough new features to make the gameplay feel like a fresh experience. Whether it’s your first time as the Master Chief or the 20th, we have a beginner’s tips and tricks guide to help you get the most out of your time in the Halo Infinite campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite Battle Pass not loading fix

Is there a fix for the Halo Infinite Battle Pass not loading or working? When first loading up the game players are presented with a lobby screen with a box for the Battle Pass in the top right that should get details quickly, but if the spinning or loading symbol refuses to go away there may be a problem. Sometimes the game shows the player as “Offline,” which is a separate problem, but is there a Halo Infinite Battle Pass not working fix?
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite guide: Redoubt of Sundering collectibles

In this Halo Infinite Redoubt of Sundering collectibles guide, we’ll show you where to find every Audio Log, Mjolnir Armory, Spartan Core, and Skull in the Redoubt of Sundering Banished Outpost. Redoubt of Sundering collectibles include 2 Banished Audio Logs, 1 Spartan Core, and 2 UNSC Audio Logs. Below,...
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

Halo Infinite released

343 Industries and Microsoft have announced that Halo Infinite is available now. The campaign follows Master Chief as he tries to recover from the events of Halo 5 and bring order to Zeta Halo ring. The solo mode features new open world levels, ability to spawn weapons and vehicles, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite Review: ‘The start of something special but unfinished by design’

Halo Infinite review for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. No game has been more emblematic of Microsoft’s shift in priorities post-Game Pass than Halo Infinite. Its free-to-play multiplayer launched ahead of its planned release date, with 343 Industries providing the full experience — albeit in beta form — in November. Now, its long-awaited single-player campaign is gearing up for launch, with it headed to Game Pass as a wholly separate component. This untraditional release highlights the good, the bad, and the ugly of games launching through the Game Pass service, as while Halo Infinite truly feels like the start of something special for 343 Industries — the developer has stated that Infinite is a decade-long platform for Halo — it’s also been left unfinished by design.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Halo Infinite is getting dedicated Slayer and SWAT playlists

The free-to-play multiplayer component is getting an update alongside the proper Halo Infinite release date on December 8, but that’s not all the devs have in store. They’ve confirmed that dedicated playlists are on the way this year, including a renamed iteration of SWAT, and a Social Slayer option is coming after the holidays.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite players call for fixes to “horrendous” melee hit registration

Halo Infinite’s melee is proving to be a bit hit or miss, with many players reporting issues with the move’s hit registration. Halo Infinite’s melee can get you out of a tight spot, especially if you find yourself needing to reload or just wish to finish off a low-health enemy. Melee hits can also instantly kill an enemy Spartan if you manage to deliver a sneaky blow from behind, which makes this simple move extremely effective.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

FFXIV: ‘Connection with the server was lost’ error fix

Is there a FFXIV “connection with the server was lost” error fix? The last thing any MMO player wants to see is something like the Final Fantasy 14 “connection lost” error message, which can pop up at any time due to a variety of reasons. With the anticipated Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker in early access now no player would want to lose their progress. So can the Final Fantasy XIV server connection lost error be fixed if it occurs?
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Final Fantasy XIV Unable to Obtain Character Data Error – How to Fix

Players who want to have a flawless experience may find that a lofty wish. Often times, certain issues can plague MMOs especially ones with a large playerbase. Certainly issues are no stranger to Final Fantasy XIV and not all of them are as intrusive as Error 2002. But some players are having problems with Final Fantasy XIV with an error saying unable to obtain character data and are looking for a fix.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite Campaign Released, Fixes And Known Issues Detailed In Day One Notes

Halo Infinite’s campaign is finally out, as are the day one release notes. These notes detail install sizes, which don’t exceed 49 GB and could be much smaller if you already have multiplayer installed, and how to purchase and download the campaign if you haven’t yet already. It also lists out resolved issues, too, including the following:
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Battlefield 2042 suffers “Load Persistence Data” server errors after Update #3 release [Update: fix deployed]

Update: A server-side fix has been deployed for the Unable to load Persistence Data errors presenting after Update #3 went live this morning. DICE pushed live Update #3 for Battlefield 2042 this morning, the patch for the near future first person shooter bringing hundreds of fixes, changes, improvements and a handful of new features. However, since then the game has struggled with server issues and an unusual PC mouse input bug. DICE are working to resolve both problems, with a workaround in place for PC users.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite achievements guide

In this Halo Infinite guide, we’ll show the game’s 119 achievements. The game’s milestones are broken up into categories covering achievements you’ll gain from customizing your character, while playing multiplayer, while playing the campaign, and secret achievements. If any achievements require certain collectibles, we’ve linked to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Cortana dead in Halo Infinite?

Cortana is about as iconic a character as you can get in the Halo series. Being paired up with Master Chief led to the two essentially sharing the role as the main character and being known as one of the most popular teams in video games over 20 years. That being said, the story in Halo 5: Guardians ended with Cortana becoming the main antagonist, and since then, there have been a lot of questions about her status. Is Cortana dead in Halo Infinite?
VIDEO GAMES
seekingtech.com

How to fix Halo Infinite offline and quick resume issues

When you are playing the campaign mode of Halo Infinite without being connected online, you may not be able to unlock cosmetics for your multiplayer avatar from armor lockers. This and other issues can occur when you are using the Quick Resume feature while playing this first-person shooter on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Halo Infinite Review Scores: Is Halo Infinite worth it?

For both PC and Xbox Series X owners, there’s nothing more anticipated than the release of Halo Infinite. 343 Industries’ newest Halo game is finally here, marking the start of a new Halo era. But with the disappointing Halo 5, has 343 finally figured out what fans want out of a Halo game? Is Halo Infinite better than Halo 5? Is buying Halo Infinite worth it for the campaign, or should you just stick with the firefights of the multiplayer mode? Check out the latest Halo Infinite review scores below, and see just how good the game is.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy