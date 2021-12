NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced GENETTA ISREAL (“ISREAL”), age 53, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced today for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans. Thus far, twenty-nine (29) of the thirty-three (33) indicted defendants have tendered guilty pleas in federal court.

