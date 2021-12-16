Telecom Italia investor Vivendi considers seeking board revamp -sources
MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia’s (TIM) top investor Vivendi is considering pushing for a board reshuffle at the Italian phone group in an attempt to oust former CEO Luigi Gubitosi, according to four people familiar with the matter. The boardroom battle comes at a crucial juncture for TIM, which...
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) and France's Orange (ORAN.PA) are keen to play a role in any consolidation of Spain's highly competitive telecom sector, local chief executives for the two companies said on Thursday. Vodafone's local CEO Colman Deegan said lower competition would help operators build the...
MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Santander as it seeks to overhaul its financing operations in Europe through new partnerships. The plan marks a further step in Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ strategy to shape the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, which...
Patrick Drahi, the owner of Sotheby’s, is reportedly mulling taking the auction house public. If Drahi does move forward with a plan to do an initial public offering, it would take place just a few years after he took the 277-year old auction private in 2019, ending its house’s 30-year run as a publicly traded company.
According to a report from Bloomberg, Drahi, who accrued his wealth through the U.S. telecoms company Altice, could move to bring the company public in the U.S. next year. Since acquiring Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion more than two years ago, the French-Israeli billionaire has received...
MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) has issued its third profit warning in a year amid a boardroom battle that could result in its top investor Vivendi pushing for a board reshuffle. TIM, which must also decide how to respond to a takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR, said late on...
(Reuters) – Eric Varvel, chairman of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, is in discussions to leave the company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. Varvel, who is also the head of its U.S. holding company, is likely to leave owing partly to his...
MADRID, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain's electricity grid operator REE (REE.MC) said it agreed to sell a 49% stake in its telecom infrastructure unit Reintel to U.S.-based buyout fund KKR (KKR.N) for 971 million euros ($1.10 billion). Reintel operates a network of 50,000 km of fibre optic laid along the...
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - HSBC has hired former Nomura banker Chris Fincken as a managing director in its UK investment banking coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Fincken is the latest in a series of hires for HSBC's British investment banking unit as...
MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM), facing a takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR, has cut the 2021 earnings forecast for its domestic business due to lower-than-expected fixed line revenue from its partnership with DAZN to screen Italian soccer. In its third profit warning in a year, TIM said late Wednesday...
Telecom Italia was forced to cut its earnings forecast for the third time in a year, mainly attributable to its fixed-line business and lower than expected revenue from a streaming partnership with Dazn. The operator issued a statement warning it expected a low-teens decrease in 2021 organic EBITDA-AL for its...
If Telecom Italia were the Roman Empire, the year is probably sometime in the mid-fifth century, when a system rotting from within was under constant attack by outsiders. The toppling or murder of emperors had become as routine as the modern-day boardroom reshuffle. Vandals, Visigoths and other Germanic tribes with names evoking destruction and darkness were banging barbarically at the gates.
India-based mobility platform Ola has raised $500 million in a loan from international institutional investors, which it has not named. In a statement, Ola says the loan issuance “received a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of approximately $1.5 billion.”. Founded in 2010, Ola’s platform serves users...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group plans to keep its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at $767 million as it considers re-launching the withdrawn deal as early as Monday, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The people could not be identified...
NuScale Power LLC, a provider of small modular nuclear reactor technology, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.9 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The combined company will be renamed NuScale Power Corp., and will list under the ticker "SMR." It will have gross proceeds of up to $413 million, including a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $181 million backed by investors including Samsung C&T Corporation, DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy. "NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said the statement. Fluor , NuScale's majority shareholder, will own about 60% of the combined company and remain a partner to NuScale. The company's power plant design can generation up to 924 megawatts a day of electricity. The company's leadership team will remain in place. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) rose as much as 4.4% on Monday as investors bet on the possibility that U.S. private equity group KKR (KKR.N) is ready to launch a formal takeover offer for Italy's biggest telecoms company following a non-binding approach last month.
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan's (JPM.N) British retail bank Chase is planning to hire hundreds more staff next year to take staff numbers above 1,000 to help it roll out investment, savings and consumer lending products, the boss of the venture told Reuters. The fledgling bank – U.S. giant...
(Reuters) – Dollar Tree Inc will benefit from a board refresh, activist investor Mantle Ridge LP said in a regulatory filing on Friday, at a time when the discount store chain is looking to revamp its pricing strategy. Dollar Tree last month unveiled plans to start selling most goods...
