ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Twilio Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $350 price target....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

The payments processor will more than recover from last year's COVID-induced sales and earnings dip. Mastercard's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio reveals a financially solid business. The stock's reasonable premium gives us a fair price to pay for its overall quality and growth potential. It's no secret that the payment processing company...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Twilio Inc Lrb#Twlo
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 With Dividend Yields Over 5%

One of the tried and true methods for generating an income stream is through investing in dividend stocks. In this era of low interest rates, dividend payments can be a more rewarding way to supplement your income. In turn, many investors plow those payments back into their portfolios. Whatever your...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Market Data
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Really Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) is ”really cheap” and recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he has historically liked Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) and is not giving up on the same. However, he added that ”gold has lost its ability to be a hedge” and now he prefers crypto to gold.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

Inflationary fears seemed to have resumed today as the market once again soured on growth and tech stocks. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked several companies including Affirm for more information on the buy now, pay later loans they issue. What happened. Shares of the buy now, pay later...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Affirm, Afterpay, PayPal Shares Trading Lower Today?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on December 16 sought information from buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies regarding their compliance with federal lending laws and regulations, Bloomberg Law reports. The BNPL firms include Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), Afterpay Ltd (OTC: AFTPY), Klarna, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Zip.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
93K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy