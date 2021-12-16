C21 Investments Reports Slightly Lower Q3 Revenue, 10th Straight Quarter Of Positive Free Cash Flow

Inditex reported more gains in the third quarter: its sales growth in constant currency matured 21% from the previous year. Spanish corporation Inditex has seen significant gains in revenue, profit, and cash for the second consecutive quarter. The latest earnings (Q3 2021) result shows a record level in revenue, profit, and cash for Inditex’s second consecutive quarter. The company announced that its revenue in the first nine months of 2021 surged 40% year-on-year to 11.4 billion euros. The same goes for its gross margin, net income, and sales. Specifically in the third quarter in 2021 climbed 21% compared to Q3 2020 and 10% compared to the third quarter in 2019.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO