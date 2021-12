Alice Cooper just completed a big run of dates this autumn, COVID-19 case free and uninterrupted. In addition to already announced January and February dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new Spring 2022 dates. These new shows kick off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California. Support will come from Buckcherry on most dates, with Ace Frehley appearing on some shows. All dates are below. Get tickets at the link below. Cooper recently released his current album Detroit Stories, and you can read our review here.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO