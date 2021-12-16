Connecticut Woman Killed By Boyfriend --- He Then Turned the Gun on Himself

Hartford Police

A young woman from Hartford, Connecticut, has been fatally shot. Police say she was the victim of a murder-suicide.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers responded to a report of a body found around in a Fenwick Street residence. Police identified the deceased as Deandre Faison, a 19-year-old resident of the home, and 20-year-old Alicia Underwood.

Medical examiners quickly determined that Underwood died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. Faison also died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide.

The property landlord's daughter-in-law told FOX61 they were shocked by the crime.

"I was honestly shocked because I did meet him a few times and had seen him on the property so I was really shocked. He seems like a nice kid. He was nice. I know he would always help my stepmom with stuff. He would be helping his mom out. He had little siblings and they would always be in the front."

In a press conference, Boisvert said detectives were checking the area for any cameras that could provide some insight into the incident. He described the crime scene as "horrific."