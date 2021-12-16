ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Woman Killed By Boyfriend --- He Then Turned the Gun on Himself

 16 hours ago

Hartford Police

A young woman from Hartford, Connecticut, has been fatally shot. Police say she was the victim of a murder-suicide.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers responded to a report of a body found around in a Fenwick Street residence. Police identified the deceased as Deandre Faison, a 19-year-old resident of the home, and 20-year-old Alicia Underwood.

Medical examiners quickly determined that Underwood died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. Faison also died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide.

The property landlord's daughter-in-law told FOX61 they were shocked by the crime.

"I was honestly shocked because I did meet him a few times and had seen him on the property so I was really shocked. He seems like a nice kid. He was nice. I know he would always help my stepmom with stuff. He would be helping his mom out. He had little siblings and they would always be in the front."

In a press conference, Boisvert said detectives were checking the area for any cameras that could provide some insight into the incident. He described the crime scene as "horrific."

?THINK
13h ago

sending my condolences to both families 😢 may they both R.I.P 🙏 😢 parents please talk to your kids even if they think they big kids i always talk to mine sometimes there is parents outhere that don't care our worry about there children coming wake up the street are getting really bad talk to your kids 😤😡😢😤😥🤬😖😠

Viva Satire !
11h ago

Firearms in the home more often than not, are involved in gun violence involving the residents, and not in self defense. "For every time a gun in the home was used in a self-defense or legally justifiable shooting, there were four unintentional shootings, seven criminal assaults or homicides, and 11 attempted or completed suicides."-Injuries and deaths due to firearms in the homeA L Kellermann et al. J Trauma. 1998 Aug.

