ATLANTA – Robert Ward, who filed a false Form 7200 with the IRS, has pleaded guilty to a charge of filing a false claim with the United States. “Unfortunately, criminals continue to take advantage of the broad COVID relief measures available to assist in this time of crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “We are committed to the prosecution of those who seek to enrich themselves by defrauding the government.”

HAMPTON, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO