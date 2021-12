Haim have announced their 2022 headlining, arena, and theater spanning One More Haim tour, slated to begin in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24 and wrap in Bend, Oregon on June 14. Across the 27-date tour, the trio of sisters will make stops in Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington, DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia, and more, including a night at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 17. Tickets for the One More Haim tour will be available starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation and the official Haim website. The Haim sisters are bringing some special guests on the...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO