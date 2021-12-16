ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Charlatans postpone rest of UK tour due to crew members catching COVID

By Tom Skinner
NME
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlatans have postponed their remaining 2021 UK shows due to members of their crew testing positive for COVID. Tim Burgess and co. hit the road last month for their ‘A Head Full Of Ideas 31st Anniversary Best Of Tour’, which had been pushed back from last year due to the...

Evanescence Forced to Postpone Remaining 2021 Tour Dates With Halestorm Due to COVID-19 Cases

Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Camden, Newark, and Worcester Shows to be Rescheduled for January, 2022. December 13th, 2021 - Evanescence has just announced that they are postponing their remaining tour dates with Halestorm due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the touring party. Below are the rescheduled dates for the remaining shows for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Camden, Newark, and Worcester:
CINCINNATI, OH
NME

Sam Fender postpones in-store shows after touring party member contracts COVID

Sam Fender has postponed the final two in-store shows of his current UK tour after one of his touring party came down with COVID-19. The North Shields singer-songwriter was due to play the Sheffield Foundry tonight (December 15) and Fat Sams in Dundee tomorrow (December 16), but he has had to call both shows off following the touring party member’s illness.
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
Jessie Ware Reschedules Remaining UK Tour Dates Due To COVID-19

Jessie Ware has postponed her remaining UK tour dates. Due to COVID-19, the singer-songwriter has rescheduled her show in Bristol, and two dates at London's O2 Academy Brixton to next May. Her gig in Glasgow is still to be rearranged. Original tickets will remain valid for the corresponding new concerts.
BBC

Jack Whitehall postpones Christmas tour over Covid-19 case

Jack Whitehall's tour with his parents has been postponed after a Covid-19 case in the touring party. The comedian, along with Hilary and Michael Whitehall, was due to appear at Peterborough's East of England Arena. Performances at the Brighton Centre, London Hammersmith Apollo and Nottingham Concert Hall have also been...
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
The Streets Cancel 2022 UK Tour Dates Due To COVID-Related Issues

The Streets have cancelled all their January and February tour dates for 2022. The Mike Skinner-led project returned to the stage with a number of festival slots this summer. These were going to be followed by a run of gigs across the country early next year. However, in a new post on Instagram, Skinner announced that the tour dates had now been cancelled.
BBC

Deacon Blue and Amy Macdonald cancel gigs over Omicron

Deacon Blue and Amy Macdonald have both postponed gigs in Scotland over concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. Deacon Blue were due to play Aberdeen on Saturday and the Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday. They have now been postponed, as has Amy Macdonald's sell-out show at the Hydro...
NME

‘Hamilton’ shows cancelled due to coronavirus

Hamilton shows in the UK and US have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. After performances on London’s West End were cancelled on Wednesday (December 15) due to “ongoing COVID-enforced absences”, the production’s official Twitter account confirmed shows on Thursday (December 16) will no longer go ahead.
BBC

Theatre in Milton Keynes cancels panto due to Covid pandemic

A theatre has cancelled its Christmas show after junior cast members caught the Covid-19 virus. The Chrysalis Theatre in Milton Keynes said it had taken the "very difficult decision" not to go ahead with the production of Peter Pan. Steven Gordon-Wilson of 1702 Productions said the theatre space was shared...
THEATER & DANCE
Shropshire Star

What are the changing Covid rules across the UK as Omicron spreads?

As the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, each of the four UK nations are reacting differently. However, leaders are also echoing similar messages about stepping up their vaccination programmes. Here are the rules and outlook for each of the countries:. -What’s the situation in England?. England has the most relaxed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Hospitality 'takes £1bn hit' on cancelled Christmas parties

Scottish hospitality businesses have suffered a "£1bn hit" because people have been urged to cancel Christmas parties, an industry body has claimed. Public Health Scotland released the party advice last week due to concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The first minister has backed the stance as well...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Covid-19: UK confirms first Omicron death

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government will throw everything at the booster programme to tackle the new variant. At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Boris Johnson has said, as he refused to rule out tighter restrictions ahead of Christmas. Speaking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Dying man's family reunion ruined by red list quarantine

A man with terminal cancer, whose final wish was to visit family in South Africa, had his trip ruined by quarantine rules, his wife claims. Benita McLachlan took her critically-ill husband Niel to Cape Town to spend Christmas with their loved ones. But she said the government's snap decision on...
WORLD

