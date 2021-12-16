ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Announced

By Katherine M Clements
Cover picture for the articleGULF OF MEXICO— On Nov. 17, at 9 a.m., the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) publicly announced they received bids for blocks offered in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), Gas Lease Sale 257, and Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257. The bids generated $191,688,984 in high...

CP, KCS now shipping heavy Canadian crude to Gulf Coast

The bitumen-by-rail project to produce and transport a type of heavy Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast is now fully operational, according to project organizers US Development Group (USD) and Gibson Energy. USD and Gibson partnered to create a diluent recovery unit (DRU) to produce bitumen, a crude...
Gulf Coast International Properties Announces Mark Cardillo As Agent of the Month for November 2021

NAPLES, FL - Gulf Coast International Properties® is pleased to announce Mark Cardillo has been named Agent of the Month for November 2021. With family roots in Naples dating back to 1954, Mark has strong community connections to Southwest Florida. A graduate of Villanova University, Mark also holds a Master of Science degree from Columbia University. His varied background includes a 4-year career in the Italian Baseball League as a professional baseball player in Italy, where he earned All-Star status for the region of Lombardia, as well as a lengthy stint developing new programs at the Unites States Golf Association.
The Best Places in the Gulf of Mexico To Visit

If you and your family or group of friends are looking to escape the cold this winter for a beach vacation, explore this list of the best places in the Gulf of Mexico to visit this holiday season. Naples, Florida. Naples is best known for its beautiful white “sugar” sands....
The Woodland announces contract of sale

The board of directors of The Woodland, Inc. recently announced that it is considering selling its facilities to Ramot III Holdings, LLC in partnership with Hill Valley Healthcare. According to the release, “affiliating with Hill Valley would allow The Woodland community to enjoy the benefits of being part of a larger organization with leverage in purchasing power to keep costs down, access to new technology and organizational management that is well-positioned to enhance services, reduce costs and ensure the long-term success of the facility. Hill Valley Healthcare is a skilled nursing consulting company rapidly positioning itself as a leading healthcare provider that applies its expertise and ingenuity to create 5-star facilities. Hill Valley Healthcare currently employs almost 3,600 team members and operates a total of 16 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The system includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehab, on-site dialysis care and home health.”
Home sales booming across New Mexico

Homes are selling quickly at record prices in Santa Fe — and Angel Fire, Silver City, Alamogordo and Ruidoso. New Mexico Association of Realtors statistics show robust increases in home sales and home prices from 2019 to now in nearly all of the state’s 33 counties. New Mexico — not...
Analysis: The Gulf of Mexico is unlocking a low-carbon future

As the world convenes in the “Energy Capital of the World” for the 23rd World Petroleum Congress, the future is closer than you think. The American offshore sector is transforming how hydrocarbons are produced, making new streams of energy and innovative energy solutions a reality today. Offshore oil and gas expertise is boosting offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture, use and storage.
Reforms to federal oil and gas leasing program could help New Mexico children

Commentary: Even when we’re grateful for something – for example, the jobs and state revenue we get from oil and gas production – that doesn’t mean we should cut ourselves short and ignore our own needs. We deserve to get the best deal we can. But when it comes to oil and natural gas, we’ve settled for a bad deal for a very long time.
Econ 919 — Trading lease sale for art sale

The federal government is inching toward an oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet, covering about one million acres from the southern end of Kalgin Island down to Augustine Island. On the Central Kenai Peninsula, there’s a different kind of sale in progress. "I was talking with other fellow...
Investigate Midwest/USA TODAY finds that Midwest farming is killing the Gulf of Mexico

An investigative report from Investigate Midwest and USA TODAY looked at precipitation and nitrogen level data from 2014 to 2020, finding that heavy rainfall washes fertilizer into nearby and far away water systems. Investigators looked at Champaign County’s “high rates of nitrogen surplus for corn crops – No. 3 in the nation – and because it’s one of relatively few places where the U.S. Geological Survey tracks watershed nitrogen concentration over a multi-year period.”
Sailing from Springfield to the Gulf of Mexico

This video comes from SDPB's arts & life program, Dakota Life. Some paddlers still travel by Springfield on the Missouri River, making their way to the Mississippi in St. Louis, then on to the Gulf of Mexico. But could you make it from here to the ocean in a giant sailboat?
Horseshoe crabs are in danger because everyone wants their blood

Conservationists fear that horseshoe crabs, a 450-million-year-old living fossil, will be pushed to the brink of extinction because of the value of their blood to the pharmaceutical industry. Horseshoe crab blood provides a natural source of limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) which is used to test vaccines, drugs, and medical devices to ensure that they aren’t contaminated with dangerous bacterial toxins called endotoxins. With hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs captured and bled of their milky-blue blood each year, conservation groups are now stepping up their advocacy efforts and taking legal action to help save horseshoe crabs and the other species that rely on them.
Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
