Robert Lewandowski is eyeing a new record when Bayern Munich plays Wolfsburg. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Friday:. Bayern Munich is already assured of finishing the first half of the Bundesliga season as "autumn champion" but a record is beckoning for top scorer Robert Lewandowski when Wolfsburg visits. Lewandowski needs just one more goal in the last game before the winter break to eclipse Gerd Muller's tally of 42 in a calendar year from 1972. Wolfsburg has lost its last six games across all competitions and the Volkswagen-backed club is a favorite opponent for Lewandowski. The Poland star has already scored 23 goals in 20 Bundesliga games against Wolfsburg -- more than against any other opponent in the league.

UEFA ・ 10 HOURS AGO