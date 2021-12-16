ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why we still fall for influencers, salesmen and politicians who lie

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOur society is driven by social influence. The salesman who wants to sell you a car, the politician who wants your vote and the Tiktok influencer who wants you to "like" their videos have one thing in common: they are vying for your attention. For scientists—in psychology, politics and...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why trust politicians? How UK voters lost faith in our leaders

The 1940s and 50s are often seen as a golden era for democracy, when Britain and its allies triumphed against fascism before the postwar consensus powered the formation of the welfare state and National Health Service. In those days we had a nation broadly content with itself and its values, and almost completely unquestioning of its system of government.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson's new virus curbs

Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control. The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson works to lessen the scale of Tory revolt against Covid Plan B

Boris Johnson was desperately working to lessen the scale of the Tory rebellion against his new coronavirus restrictions as he faces the biggest revolt of his leadership.After 11th-hour talks with the Prime Minister, one ministerial aide who was on resignation watch as he considered voting against Plan B said he would support the measures despite “big misgivings”.Danny Kruger, a parliamentary private secretary to Cabinet member Michael Gove warned he would back the measures “thus far and no further” during Tuesday’s vote when dozens of Conservatives are expected to rebel.Mr Johnson was expected to hold further talks with other would-be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leave voters go cold on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, study finds

Voters across the political divide are going cold on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as its implications become clearer, a new study has found.Leave and Remain voters have both become more likely than they were in January to say the UK has got a bad deal with the EU.The study, by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), found that just 12 per cent of people believed Britain and got a good deal in August – a decline from 21 per cent who took the same view in January. Opinion has hardened among remain voters from 66 per cent who...
ELECTIONS
Vox

The world as we know it is ending. Why are we still at work?

For a moment in early 2020, it seemed like we might get a break from capitalism. A novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe, and leaders and experts recommended that the US pay millions of people to stay home until the immediate crisis was over. These people wouldn’t work. They’d hunker down, take care of their families, and isolate themselves to keep everyone safe. With almost the whole economy on pause, the virus would stop spreading, and Americans could soon go back to normalcy with relatively little loss of life.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Social Influence#Influencer#Tiktok
Westerly Sun

Letter: Don’t vote for politicians who deny climate change

The recent events in the Midwest that have resulted in so much death and destruction are devastating. In thinking about it I realize that we can do what is done, especially by some of our politicians, after every tragedy, whether natural or man-made. We can offer prayers and thoughts — and then continue to do the same failed things we’ve always done. It is time to do something. In this case, a natural tragedy, it is time to stop electing the ignorant climate-denying politicians who refuse to accept the reality of what is happening in the world and who refuse to take any, let alone effective, steps to change it. I urge all Americans to please do not vote for these men and women. Please support those who recognize and are willing to help save the earth, our only home.
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM Johnson staring at by-election disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday appeared on the cusp of a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative Party, a result which would raise serious questions about his leadership. Counting was still underway in the by-election in North Shropshire in central England, but Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine declared on Sky News that "we're not just going to win here tonight, we're going to win comfortably." Tory MP Edward Timpson seemed to agree, telling Sky News that "I've already conceded it's been a very difficult night for us." Defeat would be a disaster for the Conservatives, who won the seat by a massive majority in 2019, and would intensify the mutinous mood among the party's MPs.
POLITICS
The Independent

Public ‘fed up’ with the Tories but Boris Johnson still a vote-winner, party chair claims

The Conservative party chair says the disastrous by-election defeat in North Shropshire shows the public is “fed up” with the government – but he insisted Boris Johnson is still a vote-winner.Oliver Dowden admitted his party had been given “a kicking”, but argued the Tories have recovered before from mid-term by-election thumpings, saying: “It happens time and time again.”On Mr Johnson – blamed by Tory MPs for a self-inflicted blunders over sleaze and lockdown-busting parties – Mr Dowden insisted: “I think the prime minister is an electoral asset for the Conservative party.“On the big calls, the prime minister has the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies imposing ‘lockdown by stealth’ amid Tory anger

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” amid allegations that medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy.The Prime Minister urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the Government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life”.He made the comments during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty faced questions from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Indy100

Another ‘No 10 lockdown party’ has been busted and everyone’s more fed up than ever - 28 furious reactions

Boris Johnson is said to have attended a “party” with No 10 staff during the first UK lockdown in May last year - and people are partly angry, partly exhausted.The prime minister joined Downing Street officials for the apparent gathering, where he told one attendee they deserved a drink for “beating back” the virus, The Independent reported. The event in question is said to have been attended by 20 civil servants and advisers on May 15 inside No 10 and its garden.At the time, Covid-19 rules prohibited people from different households from having large gatherings and restricted them to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump still texts me constantly, like a bad ex-boyfriend

Amanda Uhle is the publisher and executive director of McSweeney's. A dangerous crackpot texts me several times a day. He’s manipulative. He’s paranoid. He’ll flatter me and then say horrible things about people I admire. He wants me to give him money. I get at least three wheedling texts a day from this ne’er-do-well.
POTUS
Vice

Boris Johnson Has Become a Daddy for at Least the 7th Time

Boris and Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of a daughter, a spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister and his wife has said. Carrie Johnson gave birth to the baby at a London hospital on Thursday. Their spokesperson said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy