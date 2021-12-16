Specific components of air pollution identified as more harmful than others

Air pollution has various effects on patients with fibrotic interstitial lung disease, according to preliminary research presented at the PFF Summit. “There is evidence to indicate that airborne pollutants are associated with preclinical ILD — in other words, interstitial lung abnormalities and possibly the incidence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Other studies performed in patients with IPF have demonstrated that the variety of different pollutants are associated with adverse clinical outcomes, including acute exacerbations, lung function, decline and mortality,” Gillian C. Goobie, MD, FRCPC, PhD candidate in the department of human genetics at the Graduate School of Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh; PGY7 research fellow in the Clinician Investigator Program at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada; and 2020-2022 Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Scholar, said during the presentation. “But many of these studies are limited by some common factors, so there’s minimal consideration of non-IPF fibrotic ILD patients.”

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO