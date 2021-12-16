ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Specific components of air pollution identified as more harmful than others

By London School of Hygiene, Tropical Medicine
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmmonium is one of the specific components of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), that has been linked to a higher risk of death compared to other chemicals found in it, according to a new study in the journal Epidemiology. This finding stems from the largest global analysis of its kind,...

