Once the all-new milk alternative, oat milk is now as mainstream an option as soy or almond milk — and it might be even more popular. Touted as a nut-free dairy-free alternative to many other non-dairy milks on the market, oat milk can be found in nearly every artisanal coffee shop across the country. You’ll even find it in Starbucks now. However, if you’re not opting for oat milk for its nut-free properties, you may be wondering how the beverage stacks up against the other milk alternatives out there. In a landscape of countless options for plant-based milk refreshment, is oat milk even healthy?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO