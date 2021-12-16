ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Center Toy Drive

kptv.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Center Toy...

www.kptv.com

mypearlcity.com

Please support this Saturday’s, Dec. 4 Toys For Tots Christmas Toy Donation Drive-By at the Momilani Community Center in Pearl City

I would like to invite you to support our2021 Christmas Toy Donation Drive-By this Saturday, December 4 from 9am-12pm at the Momilani Community Center in Pearl City. The Pearl City Shopping Center, Pearl City Foundation , and the Pearl City Lions Club along community volunteers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, as well as monetary donations in support of Toys For Tots Oahu.
kmvt

Les Schwab and United Way team up for annual week of giving

A Louisiana court federal judge issued a nationwide preliminary injunction on Tuesday to halt the Biden Administration's national vaccine mandate for health care workers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KVOE

Delane Toy Drive returning this weekend

Residents are encouraged to take part in an Emporia holiday tradition helping children served by two local agencies this weekend. The Delane Toy Drive returns Saturday night, involving the neighborhood of Delane, Darlene, Hillcrest and — brand-new to the event this year — Arrowhead Drive. Organizer Marlo Walburn urges people to donate, given the increased need across the area.
EMPORIA, KS
KWQC

Toys for Tots drive: Part 7

KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. TV6's Kyle Kiel talks with Jackie Wessels with the Quad Cities Bike Club during Friday's Toys for Tots drive.
ADVOCACY
Les Schwab
WLNS

MIS Holiday toy drive

Oakland Co. Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Crumbley Charges.
ADVOCACY
Tulsa World

Cinergy Entertainment staging toy drive

Cinergy Entertainment has launched its fifth annual holiday toy drive. All locations, including Tulsa’s Cinergy Entertainment, are collecting unwrapped toys valued at $5 or more through Dec. 20. Guests who donate a toy will receive their choice of a free small popcorn or a $5 game card. There is a...
TULSA, OK
murphymonitor.com

Family hosts drive-by toy drive

A Murphy family is opening their home — specifically, their driveway — to help collect toys for a local nonprofit. Deidre Gifford and her family are hosting a drive-by toy drive to support the Children Advocacy Center of Collin County at their home from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1116 Willow Point Drive.
MURPHY, TX
Coeur d'Alene Press

Toys & Tires

COEUR d’ALENE — A toy for a hospitalized child reminds them that someone out there is thinking of them. A toy is something, for an ill or injured child, that brings life back to normal, said Coeur d’Alene Police Department Lt. Johann Schmitz. “Sometimes we lose perspective of that as...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
cbslocal.com

Toy Drive Delivery

Big thanks to our partners Les Schwab Tires and Del Rio & Caraway, Tina Macuha is with them for the Toy Drive Delivery! See these awesome toys on their way to kids!
LIFESTYLE
southpasadenareview.com

Firefighters Collect Toys for Annual Drive

First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The South Pasadena Fire Department, in cooperation with ABC7, CVS Drugstores and other Southland Fire Departments, is collecting toys for the annual “Spark of Love” Toy Drive. The toy drive provides toys and sports equipment...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Club helps with toy drive

Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHARITIES
WALA-TV FOX10

Community gives BIG to FOX 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Port City never ceases to amaze us when it comes to giving. Just like they've done every year, they've helped meet the need for our FOX10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive. We started bright and early Friday morning collecting toys at the Walmart on the Beltline....
MOBILE, AL
NBC Bay Area

Mayfair Community Toy Drive

The Mayfair, Cassell, and Plata Arroyo neighborhood associations are holding the First Annual Mayfair Community Toy Drive to bring joy to the children of East San Jose, one gift at a time. Drop-off: Mayfair Community Center, 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose. If you can make a donation, drop off a...
SAN JOSE, CA
ecurrent.com

Super Fly Toy Drive!

On Friday December 17, 2021at 8:00pm, Flight Team Entertainment will be holding their annual benefit concert titled “The Super Fly Toy Drive” at The Blind Pig! Partnering with Toys For Tots, all donations are going to families in need in Ypsilanti, MI. Participating artists/bands include:. The Flight Team.
YPSILANTI, MI
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Toy drive

An eight-year-old put on a toy drive to benefit the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes. Molly Robbins and her mother Gina helped to organize a holiday toy collection for kids in need. They placed a collection box in their front yard and also accepted donations through social media.
CHARITIES
KOLO TV Reno

Make Em Smile Toy Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to enjoy holiday fun Saturday, December 11 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight at the Make Em Smile Toy Drive located at Bighorn Tavern inside 1325 West 7th Street in Reno. Entry is $10 or an unwrapped gift. If you and your kids go...
RENO, NV
Laurinburg Exchange

Toy drive success

Church Community Services’ Christmas Cheer volunteers Robin Monk Bridges and Sue Kolbaka accept the delivery of a donation of toys Monday from Parks and Recreation Athletic Program Supervisor Edmund Locklear. The toy drive was held by FSA Softball Toys for Tots. The toys will be distributed to many children in Scotland County this Christmas.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
corcoran.mn.us

2021 Corcoran Food and Toys Drive

Click on the maps for larger view. The City of Corcoran is excited to team up with the Loretto Fire Department, and the Corcoran Lions for a citywide food drive and Toys for Tots collection. Donations will be accepted for Toys for Tots (new, unwrapped toys) as well as non-perishable food donations for Cross Food Shelf. Food donations and toys may be dropped off at the Ravinia Clubhouse during the drive at 6504 Carriage Way, Corcoran, from 6:30 pm on December 15 until approximately 7:45 pm. The route will also include the Abilene Lane, Buckskin Trail, and Larkin Road neighborhood at approximately 8:00 pm, and City Park from 8:30-9:30 pm. Please be aware times are approximate.
CORCORAN, MN

