Arrests made in connection with death of Los Angeles model and her designer friend

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Christy Giles, a Los Angeles model whose lifeless body was discovered outside a hospital after a night of partying last month.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, Giles’ friend and a designer from Mexico, was similarly dumped outside a different hospital in the morning of November 14. She was placed on life support but pronounced dead two weeks later — just one day shy of her 27th birthday.

Both Giles and Cabrales-Arzola spent the night of Nov. 13 going from party to party, before landing at an apartment in West Los Angeles with a group of men they’d met out. Family members have said the last text message Giles sent was to Cabrales-Arzola around 5:30 a.m., saying “let’s go” with a surprised-face emoji, ABC 7 reported. Cabrales-Arzola replied, “Yes. I’ll call an Uber” — but they never got in that car.

About 12 hours later, Giles body was dumped outside on the sidewalk outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, while Cabrales-Arzola was found outside Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West L.A., about two miles away.

Cabrales-Arzola’s toxicology report found heroin was in her system, while Giles’s cause of death was referred to the toxicology after an autopsy. Neither results have been made public.

Both friends and family have repeatedly asserted they believe foul play was involved and that the women were both drugged against their will.

Jan Cilliers, Giles’ husband, confirmed three arrests were made in the case, but no other details were provided.