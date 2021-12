Climate change became a national issue on June 23, 1988. From then on global warming has only increased. Global warming has caused a rise in sea level which has produced flooding along the coast of the United States especially in Louisiana and Florida. The two states are sinking and have major flooding at least once or twice a year. The icebergs that are melting are many animal habitats in the arctic. These habitats are being destroyed. Plastic pollution is growing an overwhelming amount, by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. This is not okay and it has to be realized how dire the situation is.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO