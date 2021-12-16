Single Drunk Female - Episode 1.03 - I’m Sorry, But… - Press Release

Episode Four – “The Invisible Boar” – Airing Thursday, December 9 on AMC+. After the night’s revelry, Anna wakes up in the queen’s bedroom. Whilst everyone else is asleep, she goes off in search of her brother. But now Astor has found out there are other kids in the world, he wants to stay with the Blues. Anna is subjected to Angelica’s punishment.
SAM AND JAY TRAVEL TO WHERE SAM’S MOTHER DIED TO SEE IF SHE’S A GHOST, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, JAN. 6. “Sam’s Mom” – Sam and Jay travel to where Sam’s mother, Sheryl (Rachael Harris), died to see if she’s now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 6 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break. What kind of gifts will this father and son give to one another? But this brings this father and son into the crosshairs of a very violent and scary serial killer. Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the cozy and safe place she always thought it was.
Back in August 2021 SZA — at the behest of her astrologist — shared the tracks “Nightbird”, “Joni,” and “I Hate You” on her “private” SoundCloud page. The latter track started gaining traction, as it went viral on Tik Tok. So, and now at the behest of her fans, SZA...
It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
Tiffany Haddish probably shared a little too much about her grooming habits on social media this week, prompting an avalanche of questions from her fans after she asked if anyone else regularly waxed off all of the hair on their "lady parts" following a break-up. "Before I cut all the...
Princess Anne allegedly wrote a letter to Prince Harry asking him to return to the United Kingdom for the holidays. In its Dec. 13 issue, New Idea claimed that Princess Anne has always been drawn to Prince Harry because of their similarities. As second-born children, they are not heirs to the throne but so much is still expected from them.
Nene Leakes is embarking on a new chapter of love, according to new reports. The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ original celebrated her 54th birthday yesterday at a surprise bash thrown by her family. A number of notable names were in attendance, such as Porsha Williams and her beau...
Wrestler Hannibal “went a bit off script” and left a referee needing his skull stapled after shockingly attacking him with an iron spike. During a World Class Pro Wrestling event in Irving, Texas, on Saturday, Hannibal took on former WWE star Carlito. But the YouTube wrestler, real name...
Nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
Molly Quinn talked about her new movie “Agnes.” She also talked about being the executive producer of the movie and said it has been incredible to be behind the camera and work with other artists. “Agnes” is out Friday in theaters and on demand. There is a screening and Q&A with Molly and some of […]
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
“Esmeralda not only established a criminal enterprise, but she established a working relationship with one of the most misogynist, powerful criminal enterprises in the region [the MS-13]. I’ve never seen a woman like that here in El Salvador,” said Juan José Martínez d’Aubuisson, an anthropologist who has studied the gangs for years.
More than three months after losing her beloved husband of twenty years, Gregg Leakes, to cancer — former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, is reportedly dating again. A source close to the new couple told TMZ that NeNe is currently in a relationship with a businessman named...
Taye Diggs is getting lots of love all over social media today for sharing his funny, enthusiastic, and super chaotic personality on TikTok but is all of this excitement inspired by his alleged lust for ex-reality star Apryl Jones?. Rumors are swirling that “The Best Man” actor and Apryl are...
Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
Comments / 0