TV Series

Single Drunk Female - Episode 1.03 - I’m Sorry, But… - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 27 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EST) – Episode #1003 – “I’m Sorry, But…”....

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Anna - Episode 1.04 - The Invisible Boar - Press Release

Episode Four – “The Invisible Boar” – Airing Thursday, December 9 on AMC+. After the night’s revelry, Anna wakes up in the queen’s bedroom. Whilst everyone else is asleep, she goes off in search of her brother. But now Astor has found out there are other kids in the world, he wants to stay with the Blues. Anna is subjected to Angelica’s punishment.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 1.11 - Sam's Mom - Press Release

SAM AND JAY TRAVEL TO WHERE SAM’S MOTHER DIED TO SEE IF SHE’S A GHOST, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, JAN. 6. “Sam’s Mom” – Sam and Jay travel to where Sam’s mother, Sheryl (Rachael Harris), died to see if she’s now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 6 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dexter - Episode 9.09 - The Family Business - Press Release

Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break. What kind of gifts will this father and son give to one another? But this brings this father and son into the crosshairs of a very violent and scary serial killer. Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the cozy and safe place she always thought it was.
TV SERIES
2dopeboyz.com

SZA Officially Releases “I Hate U” Single

Back in August 2021 SZA — at the behest of her astrologist — shared the tracks “Nightbird”, “Joni,” and “I Hate You” on her “private” SoundCloud page. The latter track started gaining traction, as it went viral on Tik Tok. So, and now at the behest of her fans, SZA...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES

