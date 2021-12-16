ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More hurricane-force wind gusts were reported across the US in a single day than ever before

By Travis Caldwell, Brandon Miller, CNN
Morganton News Herald
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy winds barreled Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, exacerbating fire dangers and setting weather records as gusts shut down a stretch of interstate, tore off roofs and even forced the evacuation of some air traffic controllers. At least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts over...

Phys.org

The recent killer tornado's track is visible from space

During the night of December 10, 2021, severe weather tore through several US states, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. At least 70 tornado-like events were reported, and one storm cell was tracked on radar for approximately four hours as it traveled for more than 400 km (250 miles.)
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

LIVE: Dozens of tornadoes and record-breaking wind inflict the Midwest

Power outages are mounting in multiple states in the central U.S. as a dynamic weather complex unleashes extraordinary wind gusts, dust storms and threatening a tornado outbreak. 26 Entries. AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream. 1 hour ago. Powerful winds cause all sorts of damage in Kansas. By Mark Puleo,...
ENVIRONMENT
thedrive

Semi-Trucks Toppled Across Midwest by Rare Hurricane Force Winds

Tractor-trailers in states like Colorado and Kansas were tipped, peeled, and tossed by the storms. Unusually high winter temperatures and strong winds continue to make their way through the middle of the United States this week. Following the tornadoes in Kentucky that killed 74 people as of Thursday, the country is on high alert for weather-related emergencies. This isn't exclusive to structures, though.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Midwest Storm Kills At Least One After Powerful Wind Gusts

Regions across the Midwest continue to snag headlines as conclusive reports detail damage and fatalities from recent storms. Now, following Wednesday’s historic wind gusts, the Midwest’s most recent storm killed at least one American among ongoing rescue efforts. According to the New York Post, the confirmed fatality came...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
ENVIRONMENT
northwestmoinfo.com

December Storm Batters Iowa with Tornadoes, 80+ mph Winds, Hail

Debris from nearby farm fields swirls around on Highway 400 between Mullinville, Kans., and Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) (Radio Iowa) A massive storm system produced tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds as it swept across the state late Wednesday afternoon and evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff, a tornado cut through the western part of the county, with significant damage in Jefferson. The storm wreckage in the small Plymouth County town of Kingsley was so severe that only residents were allowed in the town overnight, a shelter was set up in nearby Piersen and school has been cancelled today (Thursday) in the Kinsley-Piersen school District. Sioux City — as with many locations around the state — set a record high temperature for the 15th of December, then the storm moved in. Woody Gottburg reports.
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

At least five killed after blinding dust storm with winds topping 100 mph batters heartland from Kansas to Minnesota: Extreme weather topples trucks in Colorado, fans wildfires in Oklahoma and leaves more than 300K without power

At least five people were killed by extreme weather that included a blinding dust storm with winds topping 100 mph that battered states from Kansas to Minnesota, less than a week after dozens of tornadoes left a trail of death and destruction in five state in the Mississippi Valley. The...
ENVIRONMENT
wpsdlocal6.com

More than 400K have no power across the central US after storms delivered a record spate of hurricane-force gusts

(CNN) — Intense storms delivered a destructive and record-setting spate of winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers. At least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm...
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

Wind knocks out power across Michigan

A new line of of heavy winds is moving through Michigan Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of energy customers. Consumers Energy reports more than 150,000 customers without power across the state following 60 mph gusts in some communities. Much of the state remained under a high wind warning or wind advisory Thursday, which were issued by the National Weather Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
kptv.com

More than 500K have no power across the central US after storms delivered a record spate of hurricane-force gusts

Intense storms delivered destructive and record-setting winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers. At least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts over 75 mph were...
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

Wind causes havoc across Colorado on Wednesday

Flights were delayed and canceled, semi-trucks tipped over along the interstates, tree branches collapsed and power lines fell and left thousands of Coloradans without power as gusts as fast as 100 mph were reported across the state on Wednesday. The strongest winds were recorded Wednesday morning as gusts reached 107 mph in Lamar and 100 mph at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service. ...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US has windiest day on record as storms batter Midwest

Powerful winds have been battering parts of the US, culminating in the windiest day on record this week. According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force, wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during the 24-hour period, with 300 individual weather warnings issued. Record high temperatures have been recorded in December in many parts of the country more akin to ice and cold this time of year. The climate crisis is driving the heat which in...
ENVIRONMENT

