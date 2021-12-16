More hurricane-force wind gusts were reported across the US in a single day than ever before

Debris from nearby farm fields swirls around on Highway 400 between Mullinville, Kans., and Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) (Radio Iowa) A massive storm system produced tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds as it swept across the state late Wednesday afternoon and evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff, a tornado cut through the western part of the county, with significant damage in Jefferson. The storm wreckage in the small Plymouth County town of Kingsley was so severe that only residents were allowed in the town overnight, a shelter was set up in nearby Piersen and school has been cancelled today (Thursday) in the Kinsley-Piersen school District. Sioux City — as with many locations around the state — set a record high temperature for the 15th of December, then the storm moved in. Woody Gottburg reports.

