ManageXR Raises $4 Million Seed Round to Scale XR for Business

Cover picture for the articleRally Ventures Leads Funding for Enterprise Device Management Platform for VR and AR. ManageXR, an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices, today announced that it raised $4 million in Series Seed financing from Rally Ventures, with venture partner and previous lead angel investor Jay Borenstein joining the...

