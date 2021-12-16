Magazine: Challenges in multiple drugs safety reporting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe latest issue of Pharma Technology Focus is out now. Read it for free on all devices. Pharmacovigilance of a single drug is one thing, but when it comes to polypharmacy, getting to the bottom of an adverse event is even more complex. When treatments involve several drugs, often prescribed by...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

iheart.com

CDC Advisers To Revisit Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is planning to review the benefit and risk assessment for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The single-dose vaccine is authorized by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration for anybody over the age of 18. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA CHMP advises use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the usage of Pfizer’s oral antiviral, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir), to treat adult Covid-19 patients. According to the advice, Paxlovid is intended for use in people who do not need supplemental oxygen but...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
illinois.edu

Why did so many turn to ivermectin instead of vaccines?

Before this year, you may have heard of the drug Ivermectin if you were unfortunate enough to have head lice. Or, you may have heard of it if you were a veterinarian working with horses. But recently this drug, of which there is a human version and an animal version, has been in the news because people are using Ivermectin, without any evidence, for the treatment of COVID-19. Doctors say not only is this NOT an effective way to treat COVID-19. It's incredibly dangerous.
AGRICULTURE
outsourcing-pharma.com

Pandemic leads to challenges, opportunities in drug development: ACD/Labs

A leader from the R&D tech provider discusses the obstacles faced by drug development professionals in recent months, and ways they rose to the occasion. When discussing the path that the industry has taken since the COVID-19 pandemic landed on the planet, industry experts frequently mention the opportunities along with the disruptions—and Joe DiMartino is no exception to that. The product manager with ACD Labs recently spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about the highs and lows over the past year, and some of the ways in which drug development leaders adjusted to the challenges.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novartis terminates remestemcel-L development agreement with Mesoblast

Novartis has cancelled an agreement to develop, produce and market Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product remestemcel-L. An experimental treatment, Remestemcel-L comprises culture-expanded MSCs obtained from an unrelated donor’s bone marrow. Remestemcel-L is claimed to possess immunomodulatory properties to work against cytokine storms linked to several inflammatory conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shape Magazine

Pfizer Shared Results from Trials of Its COVID-19 Pill

Almost two years into a global pandemic, the world continues to contend with new highs and lows of the crisis. In the last month alone, the Omicron variant and a push for boosters have emerged. Now, another development appears to be on the horizon. Last month, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer shared preliminary results on its experimental treatment for COVID-19. It noted that the drug cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent if given to high-risk adults within three days of their first symptoms or by 88 percent if taken within five days. Today, the company announced the final results from its analysis, and the results continued to hold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Five-Drug Combination Shows Benefit in Ultra-High Risk Multiple Myeloma

A team of researchers from The Institute of Cancer Research in London and the Clinical Trials Research Unit at the University of Leeds has identified a new five-drug combination that significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with ultra-high risk (UHiR) newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) or primary plasma cell leukaemia (pPCL).
CANCER
Zacks.com

SpringWorks (SWTX) & AbbVie Unite for Multiple Myeloma Drug

SWTX - Free Report) announced that it is has entered into a clinical study collaboration agreeement with AbbVie (. ABBV - Free Report) to evaluate a novel combination for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The clinical study will evaluate the combination of SpringWorks’ own investigational...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Brii Bio’s tests show combo therapy retains activity against Omicron

Brii Biosciences has reported that its combination therapy of non-competing Covid-19 monoclonal antibodies (mAb), amubarvimab and romlusevimab (BRII-196/BRII-198), in in vitro tests demonstrated neutralising activity against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. With the latest pseudovirus neutralisation data, the combination treatment is claimed to possess activity against crucial variants...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Lilly and Regor sign deal to develop treatments for metabolic disorders

Eli Lilly and Company and Regor Therapeutics Group have signed an agreement to discover, develop and market new treatments for metabolic disorders. According to the multi-year research partnership and licencing deal, Lilly will have a licence to select the intellectual property of Regor with an option for a licence extension.
HEALTH
fox5dc.com

Safety, tech issues plague acne drug

Chances are good if you have a dermatologist, he or she is having a hard time getting a critical drug. Accutane is commonly used to treat severe acne. However, Accutane is no ordinary drug.
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

SAB Biotherapeutics’ SAB-185 shows activity against Omicron variant in study

SAB Biotherapeutics has reported that its antibody SAB-185 for Covid-19 retained neutralisation activity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in an in vitro pseudovirus model. The latest data were provided by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) researchers. A fully human, precisely...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

