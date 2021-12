ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Abington Township police are warning homeowners about a series of break-ins. These burglars are targeting specific kinds of homes. Several of these burglaries have occurred on Stockton Road in the Meadowbrook section of Abington Township. Police are investigating brazen burglaries in Abington Township. “They are smashing right through the back of the house. They don’t care if they activate an alarm,” Abington Detective Lt. Steven Fink said. Police say masked robbers are targeting homes in higher-end neighborhoods with their eyes on valuables. “Whatever they can find that’s valuable — jewelry, money, expensive handbags,” Fink said. Police say the burglaries happened on...

