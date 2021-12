There are all kinds of reasons that fast-growth companies want to go public. For Reddit, at the top of list is the chance to give back to its loyal employees. On December 15 the online message board company announced it had confidentially filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission for review, with intent to go public through an initial offering of stock. A blog post announcing the IPO gave little detail about the San Francisco-based business's plans, citing regulatory reasons.

